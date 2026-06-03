Angels outfielder Jo Adell goes full Jose Canseco and gives up a home run off his head

Wake the kids. Call the in-laws. Stand outside and wait for your mailman, because everyone needs to know that we have a new sports blooper that will be seen for decades to come, and it's courtesy of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell.

Yes, again.

While he made news recently for robbing three home runs, back in 2020, Adell was in the news after a deep fly ball bounced out of his glove and over the wall. It was ruled a four-base error, something that most of us had no clue was even a thing until it happened.

Now, fast-forward six years, and Adell is back in the news, and it's because of a picture-perfect Jose Canseco impression.

ANGELS OUTFIELDER JO ADELL INCREDIBLY ROBS THREE HOME RUNS IN WIN: ‘GREATEST DEFENSIVE GAME I’VE EVER SEEN’

No, not like that... or like that...

We're talking about a homer that made it over the fence after a quick bounce off the crown of his hat.

It happened when the Angels hosted the Rockies on Tuesday. Colorado first baseman TJ Rumfield hit a deep fly ball that looked as though Adell was going to reel it in with no problem. In fact, it even fooled the announcers at first.

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Aw man, you hate to see that... but let's watch it again in slow motion.

It was nearly a carbon copy of the infamous Canseco blooper, but it looked like Adell may have gotten a bigger piece of the ball with his glove before it clocked him in the forehead.

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"I was toward the line, and I felt like I had a little bit longer way to go than I normally do on a route like that and just missed it," Adell said, per MLB.com. "It hit off my hat. I don’t know if I overran it and took a step over. But it was kind of the icing on the cake because I was [bad] all the way around the whole day today."

You feel for the guy, because this is going to be sticking around for a long, long time.