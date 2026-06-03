NC State and Virginia moving game back to Charlottesville is a huge win for college football

The current state of affairs in college football is reaching a tipping point.

Between Congress and the NCAA jockeying for power and NIL, the transfer portal and eligibility rules being a big mess, it's hard to look at the state of college football without wondering about the long-term health of the sport.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Any college football fans looking for even the slightest of wins will be elated to hear that we may have gotten one in the form of Virginia and NC State moving their matchup this upcoming season from Brazil back to the friendly confines of Charlottesville.

Before we go any further, I understand this may be a massive bummer to any Wolfpack or Cavalier fans who bought tickets and made travel arrangements to see this game in Brazil and were maybe planning an extended vacation down there.

RILEY GAINES: COLLEGE SPORTS IS BROKEN – HERE’S HOW TO FIX IT

But this is unequivocally a good thing for the sport of college football.

Let me be perfectly clear on this: I don't even like college football games being played at neutral sites on American soil, save for a few exceptions like The Red River Shootout or The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Seeing a game get shipped off to a foreign land for no good reason is even more disgusting.

I've written extensively in the past about the globalization of football and how it has gotten out of hand.

Between the NFL going increasingly global and college trying to follow its lead, I'm not a fan of seeing our greatest sport being played overseas.

I didn't like it when we started playing week zero games in Dublin, and I sure as hell didn't appreciate this game being played in Brazil, so the fact that cooler heads prevailed and brought this ACC showdown back stateside is music to my ears as well as the ears of college football purists everywhere.

College football games should be played on college campuses. End of story.

I don't know why that is such a hard concept for the people in power to grasp, yet here we are.

Most Power 4 stadiums are cathedrals and deserve to host as many home games as are humanly possible within a given season.

Plus, student sections are a sacred tradition in college football. Moving the games off campus only weakens the fan representation from a student's perspective.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

It would be hard enough for the average sophomore at UVA to make the trek to a neutral site in Charlotte, let alone to South America.

I don't know why the NCAA hates its own fans so much, but let's all just be happy that just this once, college football got a win it desperately needed.