Brittney Griner throws Angel Reese to the floor like a rag doll in stunning show of power

Brittney Griner, the WNBA's most divisive player before Angel Reese, showed Angel who was still in charge Tuesday night.

Griner — who famously spent some time in a Russian prison and was dealt back to America a few years ago in what was maybe the most lopsided trade of all time — threw Reese to the floor late in the fourth quarter and was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul.

Now, should she have been fouled for this? I'm not sure. Did Angel flop? Maybe. Possibly. But the optics weren't great, and the refs made Griner pay.

Take a look. What a mismatch:

Did Angel Reese flop?

First of all ... the size difference here is laughable. Amazing. Angel Reese is 6-3, and Griner (6-9) makes her look like a toddler. Nobody in the WNBA stands a chance against her, which, frankly, makes you wonder why she isn't a better player.

How is Brittney Griner averaging only 4.6 rebounds per game this season? Seriously, how is that possible? She should be able to get at least 10 without putting in much effort at all.

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In what world is Angel Reese out-rebounding Brittney Griner? She did, though, last night! Reese finished with 13 rebounds, Griner finished with four. Lordy.

Now, half of Reese's rebounds were on the offensive end, which usually means she missed 14 layups and grabbed her own shot, but still ... the point remains.

As for the technical foul late in the game, I think it's 50-50.

Looked a little floppy to me on Angel's end, but Griner's arms are also longer than Reese's sternum, so I'd imagine she just forgot she was there for a minute and ended up tossing her to the floor like a rag doll.

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No harm, no foul! Well, scratch that. No harm, yes foul.

Oh well.

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As for the game, the Dream went on to win by double digits in something called the "Commissioner's Cup," which if you gave me 1,000 guesses I'd never be able to define.

Seems fun, though!