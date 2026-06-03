Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen is making his NASCAR debut in the San Diego street race

NASCAR is headed to San Diego's Naval Base Coronado next month for a street race, and that makes it as good a time as any for Trackhouse Racing to dust off the ol' No. 91 car.

And, boy, do they have a heck of a driver to put in it.

On Wednesday, the team announced that ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will drive its No. 91 Chevrolet in San Diego in what will be the Dane's NASCAR debut.

Magnussen raced for McLaren, Renault and Haas in F1 and has moved over to sports car racing after leaving the series in 2024. He currently races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and WRT in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Magnussen will be driving as part of Trackhouse's Project 91 program, which sees them putting drivers from other racing disciplines in Cup Series cars.

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Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, was the first to drive the No. 91, doing so twice during the 2022 season. He was followed by Shane van Gisbergen, who famously won in his debut at the Chicago street race and is now a Cup Series regular.

Last year, four-time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves drove the No. 91 in the Daytona 500.

Magnussen is such a great choice, and a driver a lot of fans (*raises hand*) have been wanting to see in the Cup Series.

One of the hallmarks of his time in F1 was his aggression, and in a stock car, that's going to be a valuable asset.

Plus, while a Camaro ZL1 is a different beast than the BMW hypercar Magnussen has driven in recent years, he's no stranger to road courses, and as we've seen from his teammate SVG, that's a huge advantage over most of the field.

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Is he a driver to look at for a win? I think he'll run well, but the toughest competition might be within his own team.

On road and street courses, Trackhouse is loaded.

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We've mentioned SVG a couple of times, but rookie Connor Zilisch is always right there with him. Plus, Ross Chastain has proven a number of times that he's no slouch in races with right turns.

So, Magnussen will have stiff competition within Trackhouse, but that may also mean some good people to talk to for pointers.