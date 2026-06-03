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EA Sports College Football 27 cover art revealed, gets meme'd into oblivion on social media

The deluxe edition features Indiana coach Curt Cignetti flanked by popular players and LSU's Mike The Tiger

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Ever since EA Sports' College Football series returned to consoles a few years back, fans all over the country have been given something to look forward to again during the dog days of summer.

When the series went on indefinite hiatus back in 2014, college football fans no longer had that outlet to get them through that last brutal stretch of the offseason before the world's greatest sport returned.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looking on at Hard Rock Stadium

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luckily, we no longer live in a world where that's the case, and each spring the anticipation starts to build from things like rumored updates and features as well as the question of who will be the cover boy (or cover boys, in this case).

Speaking of which, it looks like EA Sports has made its choice on who will grace the cover of the upcoming installment, with two different versions of the game featuring two different covers.

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On the normal cover, you have Heisman hopefuls Dante Moore, Kewan Lacy and Malachi Toney featured on the box art.

Pretty neat, but if you're looking for something with a bit more wide-ranging appeal, check out the deluxe edition, complete with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti flanked on both sides by more popular college players as well as Mike The Tiger from LSU.

I might have to dish out the extra $40 just to grab this copy when it comes out, because I'm a big fan of that cover.

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As it turns out, though, many folks on social media weren't fans of the cover, as EA Sports caught the full wrath of being memed into oblivion on the internet.

From accusations of AI usage (the horror) to allusions to certain pieces of media from the early 2000s, the fine folks on X pulled no punches.

I'm not sure I see what the big deal is, but then again, it is the internet and people will find anything to complain about.

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EA Sports logo displayed in a photo illustration

The EA Sports logo is shown in a photo illustration related to a college football video game release. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

These internet trolls must not remember what life was like just a few short years ago when we didn't have a new college football video game to look forward to in the offseason.

Kids these days have it so easy. Back in my day, we had to entertain ourselves in the offseason by making mock depth charts on an Excel spreadsheet.

We also walked to school uphill both ways in the snow!

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

If lackluster box art is the biggest problem in your life as a college football fan, then consider yourself lucky.

I can't wait until the game actually comes out and fans can start whining about all the gameplay features that didn't make the final cut.

College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy displayed on a table

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy is displayed during a news conference in Atlanta on Aug. 16, 2022, announcing the 2025 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Commissioners met on Sept. 27 to discuss expanding the playoff from four to 12 teams starting in 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

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Isn't the internet a wonderful place?

Enjoy your offseason, folks.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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