Trump admin cracks down on Colorado school district that may have allegedly put up to 61 males on girls' teams

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Department of Education (ED) sent a warning letter to the Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado on Wednesday, after the department determined in March that the school district may have allegedly put up to 61 male students on girls' sports teams, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Wednesday's letter warns the district that it has 10 days to come to a resolution with ED, or it will receive a follow-up letter of impending enforcement action, and risks termination of the district's federal education funding.

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"Not only did the District trample on females’ sex-based protections by allowing males to compete in their sports, intrude in their bathrooms, and sleep in their overnight accommodations, but now it refuses to fix the problem after being given the chance. It is indifferent to the law and to the safety, privacy, and dignity of women and girls. Its behavior here is unconscionable," ED's Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The District must restore Title IX protections or risk further enforcement action. As we continue to honor June as Title IX Month, the Trump Administration will not allow students to continue to be abused at the hands of a radical ideological agenda that undermines the basic protections to which they are entitled under law."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY HAVE PUT UP TO 61 MALE STUDENTS ON GIRLS SPORTS TEAMS

ED's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded the district violated Title IX in March after a months-long investigation.

The investigation began in June 2025, when OCR launched a probe into allegations that Jefferson County Public Schools had removed safeguards requiring single-sex overnight accommodations on district-sponsored trips.

Federal investigators said their review uncovered broader violations, concluding the district also allowed male students to access female-only facilities and compete on girls' teams.

Title IX, enacted in 1972, bars discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal funding.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for a response.