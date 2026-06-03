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Trump admin cracks down on Colorado school district that may have allegedly put up to 61 males on girls' teams

ED says the district also allowed males to access female-only facilities and overnight accommodations

By Jackson Thompson OutKick
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Parents sue after 11-year-old girl allegedly forced to share bed with transgender student on school trip Video

Parents sue after 11-year-old girl allegedly forced to share bed with transgender student on school trip

Parents Joe and Serena Wailes join 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the action they are taking against Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado after their daughter was reportedly assigned to share a bed with a transgender student during a trip.

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Department of Education (ED) sent a warning letter to the Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado on Wednesday, after the department determined in March that the school district may have allegedly put up to 61 male students on girls' sports teams, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

Wednesday's letter warns the district that it has 10 days to come to a resolution with ED, or it will receive a follow-up letter of impending enforcement action, and risks termination of the district's federal education funding.

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Protesters against transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Protesters against transgender athletes competing in women's sports gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 2026, as two cases about transgender girls joining girls' and women's sports teams were heard inside the court. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"Not only did the District trample on females’ sex-based protections by allowing males to compete in their sports, intrude in their bathrooms, and sleep in their overnight accommodations, but now it refuses to fix the problem after being given the chance. It is indifferent to the law and to the safety, privacy, and dignity of women and girls. Its behavior here is unconscionable," ED's Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The District must restore Title IX protections or risk further enforcement action. As we continue to honor June as Title IX Month, the Trump Administration will not allow students to continue to be abused at the hands of a radical ideological agenda that undermines the basic protections to which they are entitled under law."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY HAVE PUT UP TO 61 MALE STUDENTS ON GIRLS SPORTS TEAMS

President Donald Trump signing executive order in East Room at White House with women athletes

President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, prohibiting transgender women from competing in women’s sports. The signing took place on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ED's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded the district violated Title IX in March after a months-long investigation.

The investigation began in June 2025, when OCR launched a probe into allegations that Jefferson County Public Schools had removed safeguards requiring single-sex overnight accommodations on district-sponsored trips.

Federal investigators said their review uncovered broader violations, concluding the district also allowed male students to access female-only facilities and compete on girls' teams.

Title IX, enacted in 1972, bars discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal funding.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for a response.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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