New York Mets

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez's oblivious reaction to near-miss foul ball sends SNY booth into hysterics

Hernandez won 11 Gold Gloves

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Things did not go well for the New York Mets on the field Thursday, but it was almost worse in the Mets' broadcast booth.

The Mets were swept in their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday at Camden Yards, and one of the franchise's retired legends was inches away from joining a couple Mets on the injured list.

In the bottom of the seventh in game two of the doubleheader, O's outfielder Cedric Mullins hit a foul ball straight back and toward the SportsNet New York (SNY) booth.

Keith Hernandez

Former New York Mets player Keith Hernandez throws the ceremonial first pitch to former player John Franco against the Philadelphia Phillies before Game 3 of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen said the ball "went right past Keith [Hernandez]'s ear, and he never saw it."

Cohen was not lying.

Hernandez is one of the greatest defensive first basemen of all time with 11 Gold Gloves. Naturally, the O's broadcast team thought he had caught the ball. 

But SNY showed a replay from inside the booth, and while Cohen geared up to potentially catch it, Hernandez's eyes were nowhere near the ball.

Keith Hernandez laughing

Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez speaks to reporters before his jersey retirement ceremony at Citi Field.  (Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports)

The replay showed Hernandez looking back down and only reacting to the noise of the ball hitting the wall behind him. And hilarity ensued in the booth.

"We can laugh about it now. But if that ball had been just a few feet to the left, you could have been done for the season. Or maybe forever," Cohen said.

The Mets led 1-0 entering the eighth inning of the first game, but the bullpen could not hold the lead. Baltimore won the second game, 7-3, despite a 2-0 deficit in the first inning.

Keith Hernandez playing first

First baseman Keith Hernandez of the New York Mets fields a grounder during a 1986 game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.   (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

New York is 8-17 in its last 25 games and has squandered a 5½-game lead in the NL East. The Mets trailed the Philadelphia Phillies by 1½ games entering play Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.