NBA Finals Game 1 preview: Why the Knicks at +5.5 could be the smart bet against the Spurs

I feel as though I’ve written about 2,000 words about the NBA Finals already, and we haven’t even had the first tip-off. It probably isn't enough to do the series justice, either. This is such a great matchup and series that I am genuinely looking forward to every game. The first one will give one team an upper hand, but obviously can’t dictate the entire series. There should be some testing out and checking the other’s game plan, but this will still be must-watch TV as the Knicks battle the Spurs in Game 1.

I have to give it to the Knicks; this is what they expected when they fired their coach after last season. I’ve always liked Tom Thibodeau, so maybe I am the wrong person to write this, but I felt like he got a bad shake here. It feels a little like the Warriors when they fired Marc Jackson. The next guy came in, altered the offense a bit, but used the great defensive system in place, and they became instant winners. The Knicks still have a long way to go to even be in the conversation with the Warriors' dynasty, but there are still some comparisons we can make.

Tonight, their biggest thing to figure out will be how the Spurs plan to play Jalen Brunson. If Brunson can get to his spots, the team has little to worry about in this series. If he struggles to find spots or has to alter his shot because of Victor Wembanyama, then they are going to need to have a game plan for later games. Karl-Anthony Towns is a guy I expect to get a lot of facilitating and three-point shooting. I just don’t see him attacking Wemby.

The Spurs pulled off the upset and promptly started looking like they already won a championship. It is a bit concerning to me to see some of the videos and clips. I’ve never been in the situation, so maybe the emotions are normal. However, I look at hockey teams that go through much more grueling games to win, and they are so superstitious about celebrating the Conference Finals victories that they don’t even touch the trophies. Are the Spurs ready for this? Do they need anything more than a bunch of young athletic veterans and a freak of nature?

2026 NBA FINALS PREVIEW: NEW YORK KNICKS VS SAN ANTONIO SPURS BEST BETS FOR SERIES, MVP PLAYER PROPS

We will find out by June 19 if they need anything else. In this one, I’m looking forward to seeing how they play Brunson. A lot of teams try to attack Brunson on defense, and I expect the Spurs to do that as well. However, the Knicks have done a good job of hiding him. For all the guys that call Towns soft, and I agree to a certain extent, I think he can at least be athletic enough to annoy Wembanyama – but not stop him. Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper need to hit their open threes as the Knicks' defense collapses. If they do that, no team is beating the Spurs.

In this one, I expect the teams to try to figure each other out. I don’t expect them to push the pace. It is too important for both teams to really see what they are trying to do and what their opponent is trying to force them into. The spread, in my opinion, is getting a bit too disrespectful to the Knicks. I get that New York isn’t quite as great on the road, normally, but they did just beat teams by at least 14 points in each of the past three road games.

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I’ll take my chances on the Knicks +5.5 here as I think they can win this one. This is the game the Spurs might have the least focus after the exhaustion from Game 7. I also think that the Knicks have been sitting and waiting, healthy, for their opponent. While they had to prepare for both, I’m sure it isn’t like they went halfway on the prep for either. I’m also taking the under as I think this has a slow pace and the teams will be methodically looking for opportunities and exploring options.

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