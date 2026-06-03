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Knicks fans would save money flying to San Antonio for NBA Finals games instead of buying MSG tickets

Round-trip flights, hotels and Spurs tickets still cost less than the cheapest seat at Madison Square Garden

By Bobby Burack OutKick
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Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd Video

Colin’s Top 10 Players in the NBA Finals: Where do Wemby & Brunson rank? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 best players in the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, including Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

New York Knicks fans would save money by flying to San Antonio to attend an NBA Finals game rather than buying tickets to a game at Madison Square Garden.

As of publication, the cheapest tickets for a Knicks home game at MSG are selling for nearly $4,000 apiece. CNN highlighted the disparity on Wednesday, just hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"It absolutely would be cheaper [to fly to San Antonio for a game]," analyst Matt Egan said. "You could get a hotel for a few nights in San Antonio for $600. You could fly round trip for $700, and then you could go to not just Game 1, but Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio. You would still come out ahead by spending about $3,100, less than the almost $4,000 to see them in New York."

And as a bonus, you'd get a few days in Texas instead of New York.

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Knicks fans celebrating in New York City after winning eastern conference championship

Knicks fans celebrate winning the Eastern Conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York City on May 25, 2026. The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 1999 and are seeking their first championship since 1973. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

According to Egan, some Knicks fans have already made that calculation. Ticket data shows that 30% of Game 2 purchases in San Antonio came from buyers with New York ZIP codes.

For comparison, the cheapest seats for Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio are listed at roughly $750 and $1,100, respectively.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that near-courtside seats by Celebrity Row at MSG are listed for as much as $220,000 each.

"Even the wealthy fans are getting priced out," Sal Galatioto, president of investment bank Galatioto Sports Partners, told the outlet. "I'm a huge Knicks fan. Would I spend $100,000 to see a game? No way. Not even if you held a gun to me."

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Knicks fans celebrating winning the eastern conference championship in New York City

Knicks fans celebrate their team's victory in the Eastern Conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York City on May 25, 2026. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The staggering prices reflect the excitement surrounding the Knicks' first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999. They could climb even higher if the series reaches Game 6, which would be played at Madison Square Garden.

For all the (rightful) criticism the NBA has generated in recent years, there is genuine enthusiasm surrounding this Finals matchup. In addition to the Knicks' long-awaited return, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has emerged as one of the league's most compelling young stars at just 22 years old.

Victor Wembanyama handling basketball during NBA game

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dribbles during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 30, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"The NBA Finals at the Garden are having a Super Bowl moment, price-wise," Matt Ferrel, TickPick's head of marketing, told CNN.

"I've never seen anything like this."

Like the Super Bowl earlier this year, President Donald Trump says he plans to attend an NBA Finals game at MSG, potentially for Game 3.

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"I think I'll be going to one of the games," Trump said. "I was invited by numerous people, and [James Dolan], and I think I'll be going."

The Knicks are +155 underdogs in the series.

Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick.

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