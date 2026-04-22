Expect Suns to come out strong in Game 2, but don't expect much from Dillon Brooks

In some series, you know the winner is predetermined.

Sure, injuries could change things, or maybe there is some sort of superhuman game that a guy has to at least give the other team a bit of hope. For the most part, though, you know who will win most playoff series. I'm not saying there won't ever be an upset. The Rockets have their backs against the wall, for example, even though they are facing a hobbling Lakers team. However, in the Suns vs. Thunder series, we know the Thunder are going to win, but are we betting on another blowout in Game 2?

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The Suns made it to the postseason in a season that most thought they would likely be on the outside looking in. Coming into the season, the expectations were significantly lower after they traded away Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal was no longer on the team. The days of pairing superstars with Devin Booker in a championship quest were over. Instead, they built a well-rounded, balanced team with a lot of good role players. This seems to be where Booker excels the most. It isn't that Booker struggled with Durant or any of his other teammates, but the depth they've enjoyed this year really wasn't there in the past few seasons.

The Suns rode that depth to a 45-37 record. Phoenix lost its first home Play-In game to the Trail Blazers, but made the Golden State Warriors dynasty perhaps come to a close with Steve Kerr potentially walking away. In Game 1 against the Thunder, the Suns looked very overmatched, losing by 35.

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Beating a team by 35 points is pretty much just what the Thunder do. Now, they don't win all of their games by a ton, but when the Thunder are locked in, they are going to score a lot and not let you score much at all. They have a team full of defenders.

Chet Holmgren can protect the rim if needed (as can Isaiah Hartenstein). Jalen Williams is great on the wing, Lou Dort takes on the tougher challenge most nights, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is adept at getting steals. That doesn't mention guys like Alex Caruso, who is one of the best defenders in the league coming in as their sixth man. The Thunder are unique because most teams don't play defense. Not only does Oklahoma City play defense, but they work together on offense. Sure, Gilgeous-Alexander loves to drive and play isolation basketball, but the team also averaged 28 assists per game this season, first in the league.

There are two things to watch in Game 2.

The first is to see how the Suns come out. When you lose a game by 35, you usually have a better effort in the second game. The first quarter is a good look for the Suns, and getting 5.5 points is a ton for one quarter. I'll take that. Before you rush to the window for the full game, though, be cautious.

Last season, the Thunder won Game 1 of the first round by 51, then beat the Grizzlies again by 19 the next game. That would cover the spread tonight. The second thing is villain Dillon Brooks running his mouth again. He said he wants to put Gilgeous-Alexander in isolation. The Thunder are a team that really seems to embrace playing together and rooting for each other. I expect them to do everything they can to lock down Brooks. Give me under 17.5 points for Brooks.

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