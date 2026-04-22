Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NBA Playoffs

Austin Reaves nearing return for Lakers as Luka Doncic remains out indefinitely with hamstring strain: report

Reaves has been sidelined since early April with an oblique injury.

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out for rest of regular season, Shocked Lakers fell apart? | The Herd Video

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out for rest of regular season, Shocked Lakers fell apart? | The Herd

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will miss the rest of the 2025/26 NBA regular season, as well as some time in the playoffs due to injury. Colin Cowherd discusses how over reliance on Luka and Reaves, as well as a 41-year-old LeBron James, led to the Lakers’ sudden collapse.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In early April, with just five games remaining in the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that star guard Luka Doncic would be sidelined at least until the NBA playoffs.

Doncic’s setback was a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, a MRI confirmed. The reigning NBA scoring champion sustained the injury during an April 2 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers also entered the playoffs without another key member of their backcourt, Austin Reaves.

The shorthanded Lakers upset the Houston Rockets in the opening game of their first-round Western Conference series Saturday. Ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday, the Lakers reportedly received a clearer update on the health of at least one of their injured stars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Austin Reaves dribbling basketball during NBA game in Los Angeles

Lakers guard Austin Reaves brings the ball up court during the second half against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles on March 30, 2026. (Ryan Sun/AP)

Reaves, who was diagnosed with an oblique strain, appears to be progressing toward a return later in the first-round series if it extends to six or seven games. If the Lakers advance sooner, he could be on track to return for the Western Conference semifinals.

According to ESPN, Reaves recently returned to the practice court for 1-on-1 drills. The 27-year-old will still need to progress to 2-on-3 and then 5-on-5 work before he can be cleared for playoff action, but he appears significantly further along than Doncic, who remains out indefinitely.

Luka Doncic dribbling basketball during game at Kia Center

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center on March 21, 2026. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Doncic is unlikely to play in the first round, regardless of the series length. ESPN footage, showed him on the practice court on Tuesday, though the six-time All-Star was not doing high-intensity work.

2025-26 NBA PLAYOFF ODDS: SPREADS, LINES FOR FIRST-ROUND SERIES

The Rockets, despite being widely favored in the opening round playoffs series, also contended with key injuries. Kevin Durant missed Game 1 with a knee contusion. He was cleared to play in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

A Houston Rockets player attempts an layup

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers players Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart during the second half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Apr. 18, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James scored 19 points, while Luke Kennard led Los Angeles with 27 in Saturday’s win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue