Dianna Russini's alleged playlist with Mike Vrabel is hot garbage

This might come as a shock to absolutely none of you, but I'm a bit of a music snob.

"Oh really, the guy who thinks Nirvana and The Beatles are overrated is a music snob? Who knew?"

Just hear me out. In the ongoing Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini saga, some new information has come to light.

Apparently, following a four-game skid back in 2022, when Vrabel was still the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Russini made him a playlist called "Turnin The Page."

The playlist was an attempt from Russini to help cheer up Vrabel in the midst of a tough stretch of football.

Well, apparently, the playlist has been found and posted on X, and it is perhaps the most egregious thing either of these two have done during their alleged tryst.

FIRED RED SOX COACHES ESCORTED FROM TEAM HOTEL IN EMBARRASSING FASHION

Wow! That is a steaming hot pile of garbage.

I can say this with absolute certainty: if a woman I was (allegedly) romantically linked to made me this playlist, I don't think I would ever speak to her again.

Let's break it down, shall we?

LPGA STAR NELLY KORDA SIZZLES ON THE BEACH, DEMS WON'T STOP DANCING & GIA DUDDY WHIPS UP A BIKINI LUNCH

We have Latto's "Big Energy" sandwiched between two Beyoncé tracks.

Barf.

That's followed by the God-awful bro-country anthem "House Party" by Sam Hunt, and a bunch of pop and electronic slop.

This was supposed to cheer him up? I can't think of anything I want to hear less after getting my teeth kicked in on the football field than "Bass Down Low" by Dev and The Cataracs.

JENA SIMS PICKS OUT HER PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BIKINI, KAY ADAMS SUCKS DOWN SOME FRIES & NFL DRAFT WAGS!

Where things really get good (bad) is when we get into the classic rock section of things.

After a couple of tracks by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Papa Roach, who can sadly be considered "classic rock" in their own right these days, Russini busts out what I like to call "baby's first rock playlist."

That's essentially when someone first starts listening to classic hard rock or heavy metal and adds only the very top of the bands' catalogs to their playlist.

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I can hear it now!

"Oh yeah, I love classic rock! 'Welcome to the Jungle,' 'Dance The Night Away.' I'm not like those other girls who listen to Taylor Swift. I'm hardcore!"

Yes, I am the guy who asks someone wearing a Led Zeppelin T-shirt to name five songs, why do you ask?

It's like she tuned into Nashville's FM classic rock station, heard a 30-minute commercial-free rock block, then blindly added every song to the playlist she was curating for Vrabel on the spot.

I once heard someone say there is no worse feeling than a girl making a trash playlist for you and you have to pretend to like it, and I guarantee that is exactly what happened here.

I'm not trying to be a jackass here, but would it have killed Russini to have picked "Mean Street" or "Nightrain" from Van Halen and Guns N' Roses respectively?

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

At least put a little effort in!

Or, perhaps Vrabel is the one that likes these songs, in which case I have to question his taste in women (again, allegedly) and music.

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Just when I think this story is ending, something like this comes out and reignites the whole thing.

Just say "no" to bad playlists, people.