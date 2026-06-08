2026 NBA Finals Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks best bets for the total and two player props

The New York Knicks (2-0) are two wins from their first championship since 1973 as they host the San Antonio Spurs (0-2) for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals Monday.

This is a burn-the-boats game for San Antonio since no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. New York grabbed home-court advantage for the finals by winning the series opener, 105-95.

Then, the Spurs gave away Game 2 despite getting a "good whistle" from the refs all night and holding Jalen Brunson to an inefficient 20 points on 7-for-25 shooting.

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At FanDuel, the Knicks are cheap -2.5 favorites and -130 on the moneyline for Game 3 with a 216.5 total (Over -105, Under -115) as of 11 a.m. ET Monday.

For all the haters down in the comment section, I'm on an absolute heater in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. I'm 46-23 with a +28.7% return on investment and up 20.65 units.

Without further ado, let's discuss my three looks in Spurs-Knicks Game 3, including two player props and a bet for the total.

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks Game 3 Bet Slip

These are the best odds from the legal U.S. sportsbooks available at the time of writing.

OVER 216.5 (-105) at FanDuel.

at FanDuel. San Antonio PG De'Aaron Fox OVER 14.5 Points (-110) at DraftKings.

at DraftKings. New York forward OG Anunoby OVER 15.5 Points (-102) at FanDuel.

OVER 216.5

Even though I cashed on fading the zigzag for Game 2 by betting the Under, I'm reversing course on one of my angles, which is the pace slowing down as the series progresses.

Game 1's pace increased from 97.2 to 99.9 in the next game. For perspective, 99.9 is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fastest pace in this postseason.

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That said, I have a hunch the Spurs will speed the game up again Monday out of desperation because they know they can't out-execute the Knicks in the half-court, and pace is the most important thing for betting totals.

Per CleaningTheGlass.com, San Antonio is third in fastbreak frequency in these playoffs. The Spurs are young and athletic and should want to play faster, so it's easier for them to get into their offense and avoid overthinking.

New York will welcome a quicker pace because they are the more skilled team and should outscore San Antonio in a larger sample size. The Knicks have more synergy, continuity and shooters.

Also, NYK scored five more points per game (PPG) at home during the regular season, and the Spurs are 8-1 to the Over on the road this postseason and have gone Over the total by an average of 11.4 PPG.

Prediction: Knicks 115, Spurs 107

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San Antonio PG De'Aaron Fox OVER 14.5 Points

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New York forward OG Anunoby OVER 15.5 Points

Jalen Brunson had a quintessential fourth quarter in New York's Game 1 win. Knicks wing Josh Hart had the greatest three-point game ever, filling up the box score with 15 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in Game 1.

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Karl-Anthony Towns has outplayed Victor Wembanyama through the first two games and should be the betting favorite to win the 2026 NBA Finals MVP. New York wing Mikal Bridges shot the lights out in Game 2.

With that in mind, Anunoby is due for his moment in the NBA Finals, and I'm literally betting he has it Monday. OG has scored 16+ points in 11 of his 14 games in these playoffs, including 17 in each of the first two games of this series.

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Anunoby has been on fire since March. He averaged 17.8 PPG on 50.8% from the field and 43.4% from behind the arc from March 1 until the end of the regular season. OG is scoring 19.3 PPG in the postseason on 56.0% shooting and 47.8% from 3-point range.

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