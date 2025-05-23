Angel Reese's shooting woes highlighted in viral sequence as Liberty dominate Sky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday night did not go well for the Chicago Sky, and it certainly was not a pleasant night for Angel Reese.

The Sky went up against the reigning WNBA champions in the New York Liberty and fell, 99-74. However, it was a moment that occurred early in the game with Reese that was a preview, and somewhat of a microcosm, of the night.

Less than three minutes into the game, Reese recorded five offensive rebounds in a 19-second span thanks to her own misses.

Reese missed four shots from right underneath the basket, two of which were blocked. Reese finally kicked out a pass to Kia Nurse, but she missed the three-pointer, and it was a rebound Reese was unable to get.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many making fun of Reese - one even said she was "not beating the allegations."

The former LSU star averaged a double-double last season and set the WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single season (an injury cut her season short, and she was surpassed by A'ja Wilson). However, she has often been criticized in that the rebound stats are inflated due to missing layups and grabbing her own rebound.

Reese wound up missing all eight of her shot attempts on the evening, scoring just two points and grabbing 12 rebounds - eight of them were offensive, and five of them had come in that sequence alone.

It was the first time since 2021 that she failed to make at least one basket, ending a streak of 136 games, college and professional.

Earlier in the season, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to record both 450 points and rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York set a WNBA record with 19 three-pointers in their victory (the Las Vegas Aces once had 22 in a playoff game). Eight of nine Liberty players who attempted a 3-pointer made at least one from deep. Natasha Cloud and Kennedy Burke each hit four of them.

New York shot 55% overall and made 16 of 17 free throws, a stark comparison to Reese's night.

The Liberty play in Indiana against Caitlin Clark on Saturday, and Chicago visits Los Angeles on Sunday.