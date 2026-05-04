76ers vs Knicks second-round series predicted to go at least six games in must-watch NBA matchup

After a fantastic set of series from the Eastern Conference, and even some strong ones in the Western Conference, we have finally reached the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The league, fans and sports bettors really couldn't have asked for a better opening round. This series between the 76ers and Knicks should be among the best in the round, and I have a major bet for the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of two teams that pulled off a 3-1 comeback in the first round of the playoffs. It wasn't the first time that we've seen something like this happen, but when a team is down like that, a major injury usually changes the tide. For the 76ers, the change of tides was that Joel Embiid returned to the series. He only played in four of the seven games with the Boston Celtics, but they won three of them.

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Perhaps the most encouraging thing for the 76ers is that Joel Embiid played in four straight games, and all of them had only one day of rest between them. He was at his best in Game 7, clearly wanting to win and doing everything he needed to do in order to get it. He poured in 34 points, but it was Tyrese Maxey who was spectacular late in the game. Embiid kept having guys crashing into his legs, but Maxey took over and got to the cup repeatedly. The game was at 99-98 Philadelphia with about 3:30 remaining. Maxey scored eight of the final 10 points for the 76ers.

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The New York Knicks had an easier time in their series than the 76ers, but that doesn't mean they were without their flaws. In two of those games, the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks. They only lost both games by one point, but they might've been the better team in both of those losses. Their wins were convincing by many measures. What was most impressive was probably Game 6 in Atlanta, where they blew the doors off the Hawks, winning by 51. They were up by 47 at halftime.

The entire team looked dominant in that game, and they actually won all of their four games by at least 10 points. The depth of the Knicks is one of the strengths they didn't have last season. In years past, they depended on Jalen Brunson to do basically everything. This year was different. OG Anunoby was awesome for the Knicks, averaging 21.5 points per game and leading the team in scoring in three of the six games. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team in assists in two games and rebounds in three games. He was also very effective on offense.

Of all the second-round series, this is the one that stands out to me the most in the NBA. Embiid and Towns will be a battle, but Embiid's physicality should win out. Maxey and Brunson will also probably balance out. VJ Edgecombe is probably a better scorer than Josh Hart, but Hart rebounds, defends and passes very well. Kelly Oubre Jr. is not as good as Mikal Bridges, but I think he might be as good of a shooter. Paul George and Anunoby will also be a very equal matchup.

When we start looking at benches, I do think the Knicks have the edge, and I think New York wins the series. However, this is not going to be a quick dismissal from New York. I don't know that this series will go to seven games, but I fully expect it to go at least six games. The 76ers have already proven they can win on the road, and they are playing with a ton of confidence. Give me the series over 5.5 games at -130 for a MAX, 5u play.

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