OutKick

76ers vs Knicks second-round series predicted to go at least six games in must-watch NBA matchup

Knicks' depth gives them the edge but Philadelphia's road-tested confidence makes this a lengthy battle

By David Troy OutKick
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LeBron CANNOT have first ever 3-0 blown lead on resumé 👀 Jalen Duren must lock-in for Game 6 vs. Magic | First Things First Video

LeBron CANNOT have first ever 3-0 blown lead on resumé 👀 Jalen Duren must lock-in for Game 6 vs. Magic | First Things First

Chris Broussard unveils who is Under Duress this week of the NBA Playoffs, featuring LeBron James, who is in danger of blowing a 3-0 lead, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jalen Duren.

After a fantastic set of series from the Eastern Conference, and even some strong ones in the Western Conference, we have finally reached the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The league, fans and sports bettors really couldn't have asked for a better opening round. This series between the 76ers and Knicks should be among the best in the round, and I have a major bet for the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of two teams that pulled off a 3-1 comeback in the first round of the playoffs. It wasn't the first time that we've seen something like this happen, but when a team is down like that, a major injury usually changes the tide. For the 76ers, the change of tides was that Joel Embiid returned to the series. He only played in four of the seven games with the Boston Celtics, but they won three of them.

Joel Embiid wearing number 21 reacts during NBA playoff game at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter of Game Six against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on April 30, 2026. (Elsa/Getty Images)

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Perhaps the most encouraging thing for the 76ers is that Joel Embiid played in four straight games, and all of them had only one day of rest between them. He was at his best in Game 7, clearly wanting to win and doing everything he needed to do in order to get it. He poured in 34 points, but it was Tyrese Maxey who was spectacular late in the game. Embiid kept having guys crashing into his legs, but Maxey took over and got to the cup repeatedly. The game was at 99-98 Philadelphia with about 3:30 remaining. Maxey scored eight of the final 10 points for the 76ers.

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The New York Knicks had an easier time in their series than the 76ers, but that doesn't mean they were without their flaws. In two of those games, the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks. They only lost both games by one point, but they might've been the better team in both of those losses. Their wins were convincing by many measures. What was most impressive was probably Game 6 in Atlanta, where they blew the doors off the Hawks, winning by 51. They were up by 47 at halftime.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey standing together during a basketball game at Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey stand together during a break in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 12, 2024. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

The entire team looked dominant in that game, and they actually won all of their four games by at least 10 points. The depth of the Knicks is one of the strengths they didn't have last season. In years past, they depended on Jalen Brunson to do basically everything. This year was different. OG Anunoby was awesome for the Knicks, averaging 21.5 points per game and leading the team in scoring in three of the six games. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team in assists in two games and rebounds in three games. He was also very effective on offense.

Of all the second-round series, this is the one that stands out to me the most in the NBA. Embiid and Towns will be a battle, but Embiid's physicality should win out. Maxey and Brunson will also probably balance out. VJ Edgecombe is probably a better scorer than Josh Hart, but Hart rebounds, defends and passes very well. Kelly Oubre Jr. is not as good as Mikal Bridges, but I think he might be as good of a shooter. Paul George and Anunoby will also be a very equal matchup.

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns struggling for position during basketball game

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns struggle for position during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia on Nov. 12, 2024. (Matt Slocum/AP)

When we start looking at benches, I do think the Knicks have the edge, and I think New York wins the series. However, this is not going to be a quick dismissal from New York. I don't know that this series will go to seven games, but I fully expect it to go at least six games. The 76ers have already proven they can win on the road, and they are playing with a ton of confidence. Give me the series over 5.5 games at -130 for a MAX, 5u play.

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For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024 

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