New Jersey police officers accuse chief of turning department into 'animal house': docs

The police chief of the North Bergen Police Department in New Jersey will be sued by five subordinates after being accused of turning the department into a den of debauchery.

Notice to sue documents viewed by Fox News Digital accuse Police Chief Robert Farley, a 20-year veteran of the force, of allegedly defecating on the floor of the office multiple times, spiking the office coffee pot with Viagra and Adderall and poking an officer in the genitals with a hypodermic needle. The office was described as an "animal house."

The chief, who one officer described as "moody and aggressive," was also accused of sending packages containing gay pride flags and sex toys to his officers' homes.

In New Jersey, a notice to sue is required before filing a lawsuit.

Officers Rasheed Siyam, Christopher Bowen and Michael F. Derin; Derin's son, Detective Michael A. Derin; and Lt. Alex Guzman all plan to sue Farley.

Aside from the claims of overall impropriety and indecency, the men have made other individual claims against the chief.

Guzman said he is up for promotion to captain but that Farley has illegally refused to promote him despite an immediate need for a new captain. That allegedly stems from an accusation by Farley that Guzman filed open records requests on Farley, which Guzman denies.

Bowen also claimed he was denied a promotion in retaliation by the chief.

Michael F. Derin's complaint said he was terminated after making allegations of corruption within the department. Siyam said he was a victim of retaliation over those claims, too, and that Farley directed racial slurs at him.

Michael A. Derin sayid Farley forced him to write a recommendation on behalf of Farley's daughter to her high school, imploring them to allow Farley's daughter into a culinary class she wanted to take. Her high school is Derin's alma mater.

Derin also said that the chief made him complete school work for his daughter.

One of the soon-to-be plaintiffs said he is seeing a psychologist after the workplace harassment.

Fox News Digital reached out to the North Bergen mayor's office and attorneys for the township, as well as attorneys for the complainants.

The North Bergen Police Department referred Fox News Digital to the Hudson County Prosecutor's office when attempting to contact Farley. That office did not immediately return a request for comment.