WATCH: Food order mix-up triggers brawl at burger joint, leading to seven arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild brawl was caught on camera in a Texas burger joint, leading to seven arrests.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a Whataburger on Oct. 5 at 3 a.m. to reports of an assault in progress. Police said that the brawl began after "two parties were arguing over a mix-up of orders."

Video obtained by Fox News Digital and posted by Rebecca Noel shows the fast-food fight. The video, which has more than 1,000 shares, captured a woman punching another woman on a counter when a man with a gray shirt walked up to them. Then, several men piled on, joining the brawl.

VIRAL CINCINNATI BEATING SUSPECTS: FULL LIST OF OFFENDERS, CHARGES AND CUSTODY STATUSES

The scene continued to devolve into chaos with additional individuals joining in, with fists flying. The man with the gray shirt was thrown on the ground with six men punching and kicking him until he was captured curling up in the fetal position.

At least three others were seen recording the altercation. One female bystander was heard attempting to break up the fight, yelling, "Stop. What the f--- is wrong with y’all?" She then called the police, who arrived to break up the fight.

The SAPD said that no major injuries were reported at the scene and all seven suspects were booked for assault causing bodily injury.

The seven arrested were identified as Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21; Tyrone Tolliver, 21; Miguel Torres, 57; Meili Torres, 21; Andrew Lopez, 21; Deontae Tolliver, 23; and Veronica Valdez, 53.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

Noel wrote that the families involved will be pressing charges against the individuals, and they "will not stop until justice is served!!!" Fox News Digital has reached out to Noel for comment.

"Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, ‘They have your food,’" wrote Noel. "Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Whataburger’s media relations team said: "At Whataburger, the safety of our Guests and employees is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the authorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SAPD said that this is an active investigation.