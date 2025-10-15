Expand / Collapse search
Crime

WATCH: Food order mix-up triggers brawl at burger joint, leading to seven arrests

Seven people arrested after 3 am fight at Whataburger escalated from customer dispute over wrong orders

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
Whataburger brawl in Texas caught on camera over order mix-up Video

Whataburger brawl in Texas caught on camera over order mix-up

A viral video captured a chaotic fight erupting at a San Antonio Whataburger over a food order mix-up, prompting seven arrests. (Credit: Facebook/Rebecca Noel)

A wild brawl was caught on camera in a Texas burger joint, leading to seven arrests

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a Whataburger on Oct. 5 at 3 a.m. to reports of an assault in progress. Police said that the brawl began after "two parties were arguing over a mix-up of orders." 

Video obtained by Fox News Digital and posted by Rebecca Noel shows the fast-food fight. The video, which has more than 1,000 shares, captured a woman punching another woman on a counter when a man with a gray shirt walked up to them. Then, several men piled on, joining the brawl. 

Screenshots from the brawl, showing a group of men and women beating up another man

Video by Rebecca Noel captured the wild brawl that started at a Whataburger fast-food chain in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 5. (Facebook / Rebecca Noel)

VIRAL CINCINNATI BEATING SUSPECTS: FULL LIST OF OFFENDERS, CHARGES AND CUSTODY STATUSES

The scene continued to devolve into chaos with additional individuals joining in, with fists flying. The man with the gray shirt was thrown on the ground with six men punching and kicking him until he was captured curling up in the fetal position. 

At least three others were seen recording the altercation. One female bystander was heard attempting to break up the fight, yelling, "Stop. What the f--- is wrong with y’all?" She then called the police, who arrived to break up the fight.

The SAPD said that no major injuries were reported at the scene and all seven suspects were booked for assault causing bodily injury.

Booking photos of Deontae Tolliver, Andres Garcia Cardenas, Meili Torres, and Tyrone Tolliver in an inset in front of a Whataburger storefront.

Deontae Tolliver, Andres Garcia Cardenas, Meili Torres and Tyrone Tolliver were arrested for their alleged involvement in the brawl at Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The seven arrested were identified as Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21; Tyrone Tolliver, 21; Miguel Torres, 57; Meili Torres, 21; Andrew Lopez, 21; Deontae Tolliver, 23; and Veronica Valdez, 53.  

Booking photos of Miguel Torres, Andrew Lopez, and Veronica Valdez in an inset in front of a Whataburger storefront.

Miguel Torres, Andrew Lopez and Veronica Valdez were arrested for their alleged involvement in the brawl at Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

Noel wrote that the families involved will be pressing charges against the individuals, and they "will not stop until justice is served!!!" Fox News Digital has reached out to Noel for comment. 

"Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, ‘They have your food,’" wrote Noel. "Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault." 

A woman in a red shirt tries to stop a brawl at a San Antonio Whataburger.

A brawl broke out at a San Antonio Whataburger.  (Facebook / Rebecca Noel)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Whataburger’s media relations team said: "At Whataburger, the safety of our Guests and employees is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the authorities."

The SAPD said that this is an active investigation. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
