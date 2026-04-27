Lexie Brown denies involvement in Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion breakup after online rumors

Lexie Brown wants no part of the internet’s latest celebrity relationship drama.

The Seattle Storm guard found herself dragged into the fallout from Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s messy breakup over the weekend, and she wasted no time shutting it down.

"I’ve seen what’s being said online and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation," Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

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Brown’s name started circulating after fans — doing what fans on the internet do — began digging and speculating about who Thompson may have cheated with after Megan’s very public accusations.

One viral claim alleged Brown had been sharing messages involving Thompson, and another also claimed Thompson and Brown recently followed each other on Instagram. They are not currently following each other, and Brown made it crystal clear she’s not involved.

Just a victim of the social media rumor mill.

As OutKick previously reported, Megan broke off her relationship with the NBA star last week after accusing him of cheating.

MAVERICKS STAR KLAY THOMPSON FACES CHEATING ALLEGATIONS BY HIS GIRLFRIEND, MEGAN THEE STALLION

"Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’" the rapper wrote on Instagram. "B---h I need a REAL break after this one."

In a separate statement, she confirmed the split: "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward."

The situation even spilled over into WNBA circles, with Angel Reese publicly backing Megan.

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"It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl," Reese wrote on X. "You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister."

As for Brown, though, she says she’s focused on basketball and wants nothing to do with this. The Storm have one more preseason game on Wednesday before they kick off their WNBA season against the Golden State Valkyries on May 8.