Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' season three teaser trailer drops with Zoe Saldaña back in action on Paramount+

The first preview for "Lioness" season three has finally arrived.

Basic info:

Streaming network: Paramount+

Season three plot: In season three, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Zoe Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, Ian Bohen and Laysla De Oliveira.

Premiere date: Aug. 2, 2026

'Lioness' season three preview released

As the loyal readers know, I'm a huge fan of "Lioness" and the rest of Sheridan's work. It's all exceptional.

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His series about the world of black ops in the CIA and Tier One military units is among his best work, and fans have been desperate for the start of season three.

Well, fans of the hit Paramount+ saga now have the first look. The teaser trailer for season three was released Thursday morning, and it's absolutely electric.

It looks like Sheridan will keep the exact same tone and dark vibes that made the first two seasons so much fun and entertaining.

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Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let's all be honest. This exchange in the trailer goes insanely hard:

Neal: "I'm scared for you. Scared that we became this world."

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Joe: "The world didn't become this way. It's always been this way."

If that exchange in the teaser didn't have you immediately ready to run through a brick wall, then I don't know what to tell you because it's awesome. You can catch the start of season three on August 2nd on Paramount+. Hit me with your thoughts and predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.