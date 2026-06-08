You're not getting away with watering your grass with your 'crank' out on Sheriff Grady Judd's watch

Don’t let his hilarious press conferences and viral videos fool you, Sheriff Grady Judd doesn’t play around when it comes to crime. If you break the law, he’s coming after you.

A 79-year-old Florida man is the latest to learn that lesson. According to the sheriff, the man was caught watering his lawn with his hose in one hand and his "crank" in the other.

That’s not going to be permitted whether you live on Sunny Wood Circle, as the elderly man does, or not. To make the situation worse, he allegedly had said "crank" out in view of two teenage girls.

MAN ARRESTED IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS FOR GOING PANTS DOWN AND 'CHIMICHANGA OUT' NEAR FLORIDA TACO BELL

Gary Golter, the alleged double-fisted grass waterer, was arrested last week and charged with vulgar indecent public nudity and lewd and lascivious exhibition, reports FOX 4.

Here’s Sheriff Judd breaking the arrest and the accusations down as only he can. He said, "I want to point out that this event happened at the suspect’s house on Sunny Wood Circle."

"This is Gary Golter. It was sunny, and he was watering his grass with a hose in his right hand, and he had his crank in his left hand," he continued as he shared a short clip of the incident.

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"I don't even know how to say this, but he was doing this in front of 16-year-old and 13-year-old girls, and we don't like it. So, we arrested him."

Again, not on Sheriff Grady Judd’s watch. He’s not going for any sunny wood while watering your yard. He doesn’t want anyone, let alone a couple of teenagers, to have to see that. Nobody does.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

You're going to get arrested and have a play-by-play of the incident show up on one of the sheriff's morning briefs. You don't want that. Keep your crank in your pants while you're outside watering the lawn.