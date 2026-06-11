There's a new skydiving Rubik's Cube-solving champ in town, but there's one big problem with this feat

Few things amaze me like people who can solve a Rubik's Cube.

Sure, lots of things amaze me more — mountains, elaborate water features, how my dog sits on the couch and watches Unsolved Mysteries like he's super into it — but it's a very specific kind of amazement that's like, "Man, that's wild; I could never do that... nor do I really care to."

But I like that other people are super into it to the point that there's now a Guinness World Record cottage industry of people solving them under different circumstances, and we've got a new top dog when it comes to solving a bunch of them while skydiving.

According to UPI, 24-year-old Ishaan Hadkar has been solving cubes of the Rubik's variety virtually his entire life, and that's why he decided to try and obliterate the Guinness World Record for "most rotating puzzle cubes solved in a single skydive."

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I guess Rubik's Cube is a registered trademark, so they have to go with "rotating puzzles," like when someone says "flying disc" when we all know damn well they mean Frisbee.

Hadkar said that he broke a cube on his first jump, and successfully broke the record and solved two non-broken cubes before touching down.

Congratulations to him, but I had one problem with this record: It was a tandem jump.

So really, it was the most Rubik's Cubes solved while strapped to another dude who's making sure your chute opens.

I feel like it's a little easier to solve a Rubik's Cube when it's the other guy whose solar plexus you're cinched to who has to worry about opening the chute so the two of you don't end up having to get scraped off the ground like a smashburger.

The big test of Rubik's-solving mettle would be trying to flick and spin your way through one while also keeping one eye on your altitude.

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It's how I feel when you see someone attempting a tightrope-walking record while tethered to some little roller-skate-like device trailing behind them.

If you gave most people a few beers, they'd give that a whirl.

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I kind of feel like that's the case here a little bit. If you're good at Rubik's Cubing, why not get strapped to some other guy and hurl yourself out of a Cessna in the name of scoring a world record?

Still, knocking out two cubes, even if it's someone else's job to ensure your survival, is still one hell of a feat.