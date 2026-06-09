Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' uncorks a Trojan Horse popcorn bucket that stores the goods in its crotch

As movie theaters have looked to navigate the era of streaming, they've turned to souvenir popcorn buckets as a way to get people to spend extra coin.

Now, we've got a look at what has to be one of the most ridiculous ones we've ever seen, which is saying something, and it's a special popcorn Trojan horse for the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, "The Odyssey."

Because nothing says prestigious film based on one of the greatest epic poems of all time more than a plastic horse with a crotch full of popcorn.

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Whoa, whoa, whoa... they want people to eat out of that thing in public?!

I do like the symbolism of the Trojan horse in a movie theater, though. We've all Trojan horsed a Coke Zero and a pack of Lemonheads into a theater.

But this is the thing I don't get about these popcorn buckets: Yes, they look neat and make cool souvenirs, but these "popcorn buckets" are rarely, if ever, actually good for eating popcorn out of.

I mean, imagine sitting down to catch this movie, only to have a guy sit down next to you with a plastic Trojan horse cradled in his arm. Then, he drops open the secret popcorn hatch in the horse's nether region, then starts digging in.

It would make you want to go home and wait a month for the movie to hit streaming.

Now, while I tried (and failed) to get my hands on one of the crash helmet popcorn buckets for last year's "F1," I find it wild that people are paying for a movie ticket, buying exorbitantly priced snacks, then saying, "Actually, you know what? Throw in one of those 'Scary Movie' wazzup?! phones."

But people go nuts for these things.

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So, maybe we need to start doing some retroactive popcorn buckets, because I think this all started with "Dune's" sandworm popcorn buckets.

Maybe they could put out a "Pulp Fiction" briefcase full of popcorn (you just can't open it during the movie because the light is distracting).

I wouldn't mind kicking back to watch a flick while snacking out of a Rosebud from "Citizen Kane" popcorn bucket.

But the No. 1 retroactive popcorn bucket that we all need?

The box from "Se7en".

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That way we can finally learn what's in the box, and it turns out it's hot, buttery popcorn.

...just kidding, it was definitely the wife's head.