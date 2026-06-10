DUI suspect on the run from cops in Louisiana is slowed, not stopped, by an alligator attack caught on bodycam

If you think an alligator attack in the swamp is enough to stop a suspected drunk driver from attempting to flee police, think again.

The alligator attack, which was caught on police bodycam, only briefly slowed 40-year-old DUI suspect Victor Rivas down. Injured, he kept going.

His unfortunate run-in with nature started when the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of a "reckless Toyota hitting a concrete barrier," reports FOX 13 .

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The vehicle authorities reported had a blown-out tire before it was stopped. An investigation into whether Rivas was drunk was started after officers say he showed signs of impairment. That's when he decided to flee.

He jumped into the swamp and was later spotted by deputies walking along the highway. When they tried to take him into custody, he jumped into another part of the swamp where he was attacked by an alligator.

The bodycam footage shows Rivas swimming across the water before an alligator gives chase and attacks him. He reportedly is left with injuries to both of his arms, but is able to escape.

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The deputy wisely didn’t even think about giving chase and watched it all unfold from the safety of the bank. A drone was used to eventually find Rivas and deputies were able to capture him as he made his way out of the mud.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charges of operating a vehicle while impaired and resisting an officer.

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The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a helpful tip about fleeing into the swamp. They wrote, in part, "Reminder: Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement."