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New trailer released for upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller 'The Dog Stars' with Jacob Elordi

The film follows survivors of a deadly pandemic searching for the origin of a mysterious radio transmission

By David Hookstead OutKick
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James Brolin says living the ranch life prepared him for new role on Western ‘Ransom Canyon’ Video

James Brolin says living the ranch life prepared him for new role on Western ‘Ransom Canyon’

The 84-year-old actor tells Fox News Digital that his son, actor Josh Brolin, was

A new preview is out for the upcoming movie "The Dog Stars."

Basic info:

  • Plot: Survivors of a deadly pandemic traverse a post-apocalyptic landscape to find the origin of a mysterious radio transmission.
  • Cast: Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley.
  • Director: Ridley Scott
  • Release date: Aug. 28, 2026

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Sir Ridley Scott standing in a black suit at the UK premiere of Napoleon in London

Ridley Scott directs the upcoming movie "The Dog Stars." (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)

New preview released for "The Dog Stars"

There's a lot to be excited about with "The Dog Stars," from its intriguing plot to the talent attached to the project.

Ridley Scott is one of the best filmmakers on the planet. "Black Hawk Down" remains an untouchable masterpiece.

Now, he's bringing fans a post-apocalyptic thriller with an outrageously stacked cast. It looks like it's going to be an epic ride, judging from the preview.

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Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think this movie is definitely going to be a must-watch when it hits theaters, and Ridley Scott is only part of the reason why I'm so excited.

The cast is truly outstanding. Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley are all incredibly talented. Brolin is simply exceptional in everything he appears in.

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Josh Brolin standing at the World Premiere of Dune Part Two in Leicester Square London

Josh Brolin attends the world premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square in London on Feb. 15, 2024. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Give "Sicario" a shot if you've never seen it before. He puts on an acting masterclass. Now, he's teaming up with Ridley Scott.

It's hard to imagine the end result won't be worth checking out.

Josh Brolin stars in the upcoming movie

Josh Brolin attend the Arlington Artist Award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 11, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. ((Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival))

What do you think about the preview for "The Dog Stars"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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