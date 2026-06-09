New trailer released for upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller 'The Dog Stars' with Jacob Elordi

A new preview is out for the upcoming movie "The Dog Stars."

Basic info:

Plot: Survivors of a deadly pandemic traverse a post-apocalyptic landscape to find the origin of a mysterious radio transmission.

Cast: Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley.

Director: Ridley Scott

Release date: Aug. 28, 2026

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New preview released for "The Dog Stars"

There's a lot to be excited about with "The Dog Stars," from its intriguing plot to the talent attached to the project.

Ridley Scott is one of the best filmmakers on the planet. "Black Hawk Down" remains an untouchable masterpiece.

Now, he's bringing fans a post-apocalyptic thriller with an outrageously stacked cast. It looks like it's going to be an epic ride, judging from the preview.

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Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think this movie is definitely going to be a must-watch when it hits theaters, and Ridley Scott is only part of the reason why I'm so excited.

The cast is truly outstanding. Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley are all incredibly talented. Brolin is simply exceptional in everything he appears in.

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Give "Sicario" a shot if you've never seen it before. He puts on an acting masterclass. Now, he's teaming up with Ridley Scott.

It's hard to imagine the end result won't be worth checking out.

What do you think about the preview for "The Dog Stars"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.