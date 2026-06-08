Two ladies, a dog, a lighthouse and a possible Bigfoot encounter on a beach in Michigan

Out in the woods in the middle of nowhere isn’t the only place people claim to have seen Bigfoot and not been able to get a single picture of the creature. As we’re about to get into, sightings can also take place on the beach at dusk near a lighthouse.

That time of day makes the lack of evidence collected much more understandable. Visibility wasn’t great and the two witnesses and a dog saw a large silhouette of what was described as a "dark figure" with the build of a "very big lumberjack with no neck."

It was either a huge lumberjack without a neck or a possible Bigfoot. The sighting was sent to The Bigfoot Field Research Organization by a woman named Diane who was visiting Paradise, Michigan, from the Lansing area with her sister Denise.

The two ladies were accompanied by a Doberman named "Snoop Dog" during their sightseeing trip, which took place in May. The dog had been spooked the day before the sighting at Whitefish Lighthouse when they visited nearby Barb’s Beach.

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When they returned to Barb’s Beach the morning of their encounter, May 19, "the dog wanted to go back to the car." Diane told her sister that there must have been a bear or wolf in the area, because the dog doesn’t scare easily.

Then, at dusk later that night, the two sisters both saw a dark upright figure on the beach at Whitefish Lighthouse near a large pile of driftwood by the shore. They could see the figure ducking down when a flashlight they were using was pointed in its direction.

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The Doberman alerted them to the presence of something in the pile of wood and started pulling the women back toward the front of the lighthouse. That’s when they "ran and got the hell out of there."

This is a general area with lots of other reported sightings and, according to the BFRO investigator, there was a search and rescue operation being conducted not far from the area where the sisters say they spotted the possible Bigfoot.

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There was a lot of police activity that included the use of helicopters and dog teams over roughly a four-mile area in the woods that "might have flushed a sasquatch from there."