'The Social Reckoning' trailer drops with Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin's Facebook sequel

The first preview has arrived for the highly anticipated sequel to "The Social Network."

Basic info:

Title: "The Social Reckoning"

Plot: A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr and Billy Magnussen

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Release date: October 9, 2026

Preview released for "The Social Network" sequel "The Social Reckoning."

"The Social Network" is easily one of the best films released over the past 20 years. If I remember correctly, I saw it twice in theaters while living in Montana when it came out in 2010.

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The Aaron Sorkin film chronicles the rise of Facebook and its founders, specifically Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).

Well, Sorkin is now going back to the well 16 years later with "The Social Reckoning." This time, Jeremy Strong plays Zuckerberg and the film isn't about Facebook's rise.

It's about the impact it had on society and the controversy surrounding the popular social media site. Judging from the preview, it has the potential to be every bit as good as the original.

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Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think this movie looks amazing, and it's not because I care about Facebook one way or another. I couldn't care less about the social media site.

I like great films, and "The Social Network" was outstanding on all levels. It appears likely that will be the case here.

The cast is also outrageously loaded. Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr and Billy Magnussen are all great.

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White and Strong are the definition of elite, and the latter seems to have nailed Zuckerberg's voice. I also have no doubt hype for "The Social Reckoning" will only grow now that the trailer is out.

You can catch "The Social Network" in theaters starting Oct. 9, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.