Taylor Sheridan's hit CIA/military series 'Lioness' gets official season release date on Paramount+

"Lioness" officially has a season three premiere date.

The hit CIA/military series created by Taylor Sheridan is one of the best shows on TV, and some of the "Yellowstone" creator's best work.

It's dark, gritty, violent, suspenseful and shines a light on the world of black operations. Now, fans know when new episodes will arrive.

"Lioness" gets season three release date.

Season two wrapped up in December 2024 with an epic episode that saw a huge gun battle in Iran. It's almost like Taylor Sheridan can predict the future.

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After a significant break, season three will arrive this summer. The show's official Instagram page recently announced that the new season will premiere August 2nd on Paramount+.

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You can check out the announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is great news for fans of the entertaining series. Sheridan is the greatest creative visionary in the industry, and I'm not sure there's a close second.

The "Yellowstone" universe is rapidly expanding, "Landman" is exceptional and "Lioness" is also incredible. The man simply doesn't miss, and we'll find out where the journey that the Zoe Saldaña-led show takes next, starting on August 2nd.

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It's a date that I'll certainly have circled on the calendar.

What are your predictions for season three? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.