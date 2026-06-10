Ella Langley goes viral with passionate comments about her Christian faith, God, love and religion

Country music sensation Ella Langley continues to prove she's one of the best people in entertainment.

Langley has been on an unstoppable role lately, and she's built herself a massive following in the genre she's dominating.

It's not just the music fans love. It's the fact that the "Nicotine" singer comes off as incredibly authentic, and is very open about who she is as a person.

That includes a deep Christian faith.

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Ella Langley goes viral talking about God and love.

The incredibly talented singer was performing over the weekend at Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, according to Whiskey Riff, when she took some time to address God, Christianity and faith.

Langley said the following, in part, when speaking to the crowd:

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You are good enough today. The fact that you woke up this morning made you good enough for today. The fact that we have a God that loves us is why you are good enough today. You will always be good enough. You will always be good enough. We’ll always fall short but always be good enough for that kind of love. I hope today that if you heard anything from me in this set tonight, I want you to feel that kind of love. Because there’s no one else in this world that can give it to you the way that our Lord and Savior can. That type of love.

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to show Langley major support in the comments on TikTok. One person wrote, "I pray she never loses her boldness to share her Faith."

Another fan added, "I love how she uses her talent and platform to share her faith!!!!!"

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A third commented, "This makes me love her even more."

Clearly, people are big supporters of Langley not being shy about her faith.

I have no doubt Langley will continue to push her pro-faith message for her millions of followers. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.