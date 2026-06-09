'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere runtime and details revealed for hit HBO series

Details are starting to flow out about "House of the Dragon" ahead of the season three premiere.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel is one of HBO's current monster hits. It's set 200 years before the story made famous by George R. R. Martin's books and television series that aired for eight seasons.

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" wrapped up in August of 2024, and fans have been eager to return to the land of Westeros.

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"House of the Dragon" Season 3 premiere runtime revealed.

Season three of "House of the Dragon" premieres June 21 on HBO, and the runtime has now been uploaded to the network's schedule.

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The first episode of the new season has a listed runtime of 72 minutes. Plot details are simply stated as, "Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen."

However, Screen Rant reported the new episodes "will open with the Battle of the Gullet." The large battle is expected to raise the stakes even further than what fans saw at the end of season two when the stage was set for total war.

The show's IMDb page indicated that the new season will contain a total of eight episodes, with the finale airing on Aug. 4.

"House of the Dragon" has been an absurd hit for HBO. Season two averaged roughly 25 million viewers an episode when it was airing, according to Variety.

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Now, it's time to run it back another time after two outstanding seasons.

Fans will find out what's coming starting June 21. Hit me with all your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.