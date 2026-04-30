California nurse awarded $300k after downing 14 shots and blaming cruise for blacking out

Earlier this month, a federal jury in Miami awarded a California nurse $300,000 in damages after she was served at least 14 shots of tequila aboard a Carnival Cruise ship over the course of several hours.

Diana Sanders, 45, a nurse from Vacaville, California, sued the Carnival Corporation after those shots caused her to fall. She says that she suffered multiple injuries as a result, including a possible traumatic brain injury.

The incident aboard the Carnival Radiance took place on January 5, 2024, reports FOX 43. According to the court documents, she drank at least 14 shots of tequila over roughly an eight-and-a-half-hour period from 2:58 p.m. to 11:37 p.m..

That's putting in some work at the bar as the newly released surveillance footage from the cruise ship shows. What the footage doesn’t show is Sanders falling down as she claimed.

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She says that she blacked out, fell down a flight of stairs, and later found bruises that couldn’t be explained. Carnival says that the fall didn’t happen.

The disputed fall, according to the complaint, resulted in "severe injuries, including, but not limited to, a concussion, headaches, a possible traumatic brain injury, back injuries, tailbone injuries, bruising, and other injuries."

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The $300,000 Sanders was awarded by the jury reportedly exceeds the $250,000 her legal team had requested during the trial.

The jury agreed that Carnival's staff failed in "the responsibility to supervise and/or assist passengers aboard the vessel who Carnival knew, or should have known, were engaging, or were likely to engage in behavior potentially dangerous to themselves or others."

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Carnival isn't happy with the outcome of the trial and a spokesperson said that the company "respectfully disagrees with the verdict and believes there are grounds for a new trial and appeal, which it will pursue."

I'll leave the legal aspects of all of this to the suits in Washington, but from a purely anything is possible standpoint, this is incredible. Turning eight hours at the bar into $300,000 isn’t easy to do.