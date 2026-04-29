Fecal vandal's nearly weeklong crime spree comes to an end when police catch her in the act

The Altamonte Springs Police Department got her. They caught the fecal vandal in the act after a Florida neighborhood says the crime spree she’s being accused of lasted for nearly a week.

Alexis Weber, 50, was arrested on Tuesday morning after taking a dump in her own front yard. It's good to see that she shared in the suffering along with her neighbors.

Residents of the Altamonte Springs neighborhood of Spring Oaks reported finding human feces on vehicles, mailboxes and in yards before surveillance video pointed the finger at her as the crapping bandit.

Ivette Gomez told WKMG News 6 that she reached out to police last Thursday after her husband had found feces smeared all over the driver’s side of his work van.

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"My husband texted me that his work van is full of feces. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, there is poop on my van,’ and I just couldn’t believe it," Gomez said.

Poop on a van, sister, you're not alone in your disbelief. She had surveillance video of the incident, which she gave to investigators, that shows someone matching Weber’s description near the van.

Gomez said she’s seen Weber multiple times while exercising in the neighborhood. She added, "When I look back through my cameras, guess what, that is she."

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While she’s only been linked to one, residents say the fecal vandal is responsible for multiple incidents. That includes an incident over the weekend involving the shared neighborhood food pantry where residents of the neighborhood on edge reported finding feces.

"Crap all over," one resident said of the food pantry incident. "Whoever did this is probably a disgusting person and I was very shocked."

That's a safe bet. Assuming that it's not a coincidence that police happened to witness Weber defecating in her yard prior to her arrest early Tuesday, the fecal nightmare should be over.

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According to the Springs Oaks Homeowners Association Vice President John Battle, the residents worked together to report the incidents to law enforcement. He pointed out, "If you call and say someone is doing this on your car, it’s Florida, you aren’t going to believe it."

I think the assumption there is that the fecal vandal may never have been caught if the community didn’t come together and put a stop to it. At the end of the day, that's a beautiful thing. That's why local leadership is so important.