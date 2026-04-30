Canadian comic floats theory on why Trudeau is dating Katy Perry – and it’s not the obvious one

Just four short years ago, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to deal with COVID protests as he dealt with citizens who were fed up with his draconian measures.

Now, Trudeau is just one of the boys –– he's 54 –– doing the Coachella circuit with his girlfriend, Katy Perry, and eating ramen noodles & suckin' down drinks out of PLASTIC red cups. Never forget that Trudeau was a save the world guy. JT was a big plastics will eventually cause earth to die, type guy.

Viral star Canadian comedian Ben Bankas believes this new act from Trudeau is all an act. During an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast, Bankas explained his theory.

"Personally, I think that he's going to try to run again probably in like five to 10 years. So, I think he's working on his image and he wants to come across as cool and stuff because I think that he at the end of the day wants power still – he still has some power because he still has a say in that party," Bankas told Lahren.

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The theory, Bankas explains, is that dating a celebrity would rekindle that charm that the Canadian LIBS love from their political hero. "He was he was charming at first especially when he first ran. It was charming. He wanted to legalize weed. A lot of people wanted that so they voted for him just for that like I mean it's a pretty easy win," the comedian continued.

Ah, but then came the COVID era and Canadian municipal governments going as far as arresting citizens for playing hockey on outdoor rinks. That era is firmly on Trudeau's resume.

Now comes the character rebuild. Bankas says there seems to be a silver lining to Trudeau dating Katy Perry and it's that he's not with his "horrible" ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The couple officially separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

"They did a photo op where they both got vaccinated together and she was like sitting there (Bankas makes crazy faces) and she's one of those women just kind of she sucked. So, in a way, I'm kind of happy that he's with Katy Perry because it is kind of like a FU to his ex-wife," Bankas added.

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