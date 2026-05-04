Mississippi sheriff's deputy fired over viral on-field fight with baseball umpire during 14U game

A Mississippi sheriff's deputy has been stripped of his badge and fired over a physical fight with an umpire that was captured on video during a weekend 14U baseball tournament in Starkville.

Sheriff Shank Phelps of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office revealed to OutKick on Monday that Lt. Darrell Holley has been terminated over the incident. "He's no longer employed," Phelps said while noting that the video led to Holley's firing. "It is my decision, yes," Phelps added. When pressed why Holley was immediately fired, Phelps wouldn't elaborate on why the decision came so quickly.

Holly and umpire Jeff Akins were both arrested and charged with fight not in self-defense for their roles, according to the Starkville Police Department.

The Dispatch reported that Holley's son can be seen on the video punching the umpire in the back of the head. Akins' family reports that he needed medical care at a hospital due to the fight.

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A woman claiming to be the Mississippi umpire's daughter took to social media to address the fight. "You done buddy WE WILL NOT BE SILENT THIS WILL NOT GO AWAY!" Vernecia Riley wrote on Facebook in comments aimed at Lt. Holley.

"Starkville stand up," she pleaded.

Tournament officials released a statement on social media condemning the fight.

"Grand Slam Mississippi unequivocally condemns the events that took place during the Starkville tournament (Sunday, May 3). Youth sports are to be built on respect, integrity, and safety, and any actions that undermine those values are not acceptable. Violence of any kind has no place in our organization and will not be tolerated. We are committed to addressing this matter appropriately and ensuring a safe, respectful environment for all participants," Grand Slam Mississippi Tournament Director Mike Narmour said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, an ugly incident reportedly took place Saturday night at an 11U tournament where a coach, who had been ejected by the umpire, appeared to press forward into the umpire's chest and it turned into punches being thrown and the umpire asking fans in the stands to "call 911."

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As for Holley, not only has he been fired from his job, he's also been banned from future Grand Slam travel baseball events, Narmour told The Dispatch.