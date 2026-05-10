DAVID MARCUS: New York Times announces the end of the climate change hoax

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For almost the entirety of the half century I have lived on Earth, I have had experts, teachers, politicians and activists hectoring me about how climate change is going to destroy the planet. But this week, in The New York Times, of all places, is evidence that climate alarmism is finally cooling down.

"Democrats Do Not Have To Campaign On Climate Change Anymore," blared the headline, this week, as author Matt Huber argues that voters are rather turned off by the subject. I would like to suggest that this is because it is the single most expensive lie in human history.

In elementary school, I endured warnings of a coming ice age, then by high school it was global warming that was minutes away from ending humanity. By the time I was an adult, the warming having failed, surprisingly, to occur, we settled on "climate change," as the vague name for the inevitable apocalypse.

In 2018, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was coming into prominence, she told us that we had a mere 12 years to fix the climate problem or we would all die. In that time, untold trillions of dollars have been spent by the government, along with basically every business in the country, to hold the weather at bay, even though every prediction the alarmists have made has fallen flat.

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Miami, my friends, is not underwater.

It's not just the expense of climate alarmism, it's what it has kept us from doing, as well. How much would a gallon of gas cost today had we been drilling for oil instead of pretending the "emergency" meant we all had to switch to electric cars by next Tuesday?

With precious few exceptions, every single thing in our lives has been made much more expensive by the cult of climate and its constant lamentations about the end of days. Entire generations of our youth have been terrorized, just as their parents were by nuclear bomb drills, into thinking they may be the last human beings to ever live.

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We have all seen the reports of young adults who say they don’t want to have kids because they expect the world to end. It's ridiculous. Travel sports might be a plausible reason to avoid having children, but climate change is not.

Now, finally, after 50 years of hysteria, The New York Times, the very Grey Lady with her hair on fire over climate change this whole time, tells us it's not such a big deal after all?

Even Greta Thunberg, whose entire existence, it seemed, was predicated upon berating us for destroying the planet, has moved on to radical Islam, and traded in her Birkenstocks for a keffeyah.

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Say what you will, but as an apocalyptic hoax, climate alarmism has had an absolutely historic run. Overpopulation nonsense had a few years in the 60s, but nothing compared to the decades of pure insanity that we have lived through thanks to Al Gore's unhinged predictions.

Everyone wants to be a good steward of Mother Nature. Littering is bad and all that, but performative nonsense like paper straws that melt in your cocktail or cars that shut themselves off every 10 seconds are meaningless gestures.

Expensive meaningless gestures.

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The climate debate has always hinged to some degree on whether our greatest love should be for nature writ large, or for humanity, because we know that cheap energy is the doorway out of poverty, but also poison to the climate alarmists.

This battle became religious for the secular Left, with taxes instead of tithing and environmentalist slogans instead of prayers. It wasn’t just a scientific issue, but a moral one. If you failed to join in the hysteria, then you were a bad person.

Nothing about American climate policy or attitudes towards it have ever made any sense. We tighten our belts and pay through the nose to keep our emissions low while the rest of the world basically fires huge carbon dioxide cannons up into the sky.

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For once, I agree with The New York Times. It is time for this madness to end. We do not need to saddle our children with the emotional and economic damage of make-believe climate disasters.

Americans are smart enough to know that, whatever the looney Left might tell them, the end is not nigh.