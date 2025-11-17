UK officials recommend yoga and 'climate cafés' to combat 'eco-anxiety'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britons' anxiety about climate change plays a big role in many mental health struggles among the country's youth and can trigger guilt about having children, a new report has claimed.

The report by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also suggests that yoga and visiting "climate cafés" could help stave off this "eco-anxiety" and build emotional resilience in times of change.

"An awareness of climate and environmental change can also lead to emotional or psychological responses, such as eco-anxiety," it reads, defining the term as distress caused by the threat of climate change.

The authors also reference "solastalgia," which is the sorrow people feel when their familiar environments are degraded by environmental change.

According to the UKHSA, reactions like this are not irrational but are natural responses to a destabilized world.

The data shown in the report, the Climate change and mental health: thematic assessment, also indicates that many young Britons are struggling with the psychological weight of environmental collapse.

For example, nearly 40 percent of survey respondents said that climate change made them hesitant to have children, citing fears about future safety, resources and quality of life.

"There is evidence that eco-anxiety is influencing reproductive choices for some individuals, as 39% of UK survey respondents described that climate change made them feel hesitant to have children due to concerns over the children’s future quality of life," the report states.

In response to these findings, the UKHSA went on to recommend activities that promote community connection and resilience.

"Participating in group and community-based activities, including yoga, citizen science, and climate cafés, was associated with reduced psychological distress," the report notes.

The report has not escaped criticism, with Jason Isaac, CEO of the American Energy Institute, accusing the UK government of institutionalizing climate hysteria.

"The UK’s embrace of fringe terms like ‘eco-anxiety’ and ‘solastalgia’ shows how deeply climate propaganda has seeped into official policy," he told the National Review.

Isaac argues that these are not legitimate medical conditions but rather the result of fear-driven messaging that makes people feel guilty about prosperity and family life.

"No climate café or government program will solve a mental health crisis created by the Left’s own apocalyptic narrative," he added.

Similarly, Bill Gates, also took a step away from climate alarmism and said he thinks climate change and global warming are both issues that "will not lead to humanity’s demise."

Despite the controversy, the UKHSA maintains that addressing the psychological effects of climate change is essential to public health.