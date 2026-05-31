DAVID MARCUS: Establishment Dems turn on Graham Platner, but it's way too late

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The world learned this week that Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat all but set to win his party's Senate primary next month, has been sexting up to 12 women in the past few years while married. For Platner, this just added to his Cadillac Mountain of scandals.

You are likely familiar with the fact that the so-called oyster farmer has a Nazi tattoo that he covered up only after lying about knowing its meaning. He also has a long history off-color Reddit posts, including remarks blaming women for being raped.

What was most telling about these sordid new sexting revelations wasn’t that it exposed Platner as a creep. We already knew that. It was that the leak came from a fellow Democrat.

The party may be starting to realize they have created a Marxist monster they can’t control.

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Over the past several days, there has started to be what looks like an effort by establishment Democrats to tank socialist Platner’s campaign, even though his Democratic opponent, Gov. Janet Mills has dropped out and polls show the bearded blowhard leading incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the general election.

We have known for some time now that Platner is not exactly the poster child for impulse control, so why now? Why did a Democratic insider who had worked for him suddenly reveal secrets that Platner’s wife had originally flagged to the campaign?

One hint is that this opposition research drop, or in this case "same team" research drop, came just days after Rep. Jake Auchincloss D-MA, called Platner’s shenanigans, including the Third Reich ink, "disqualifying."

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN SLAMS GRAHAM PLATNER'S NAZI-LINKED TATTOO AS 'DISQUALIFYING'

While Auchincloss eventually walked it back a bit, saying that beating Collins and winning the Senate is a priority, this was quite an attack for what looked like a settled primary.

Of course, maverick Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has been warning of Platner’s unfitness for office for months. On Saturday, he told me of the new scandal, in very Millennial style.

"P-Hustle got his Swalwell-On sending sexually explicit texts to a dozen women as a newlywed," Fetterman wrote. "There’s never a slow comms day for Question Hound Democrats."

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Question hound is the iconic meme in which a dog sits in a cafe on fire saying, "This is fine."

One thing we also saw last week was that New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani, who like Platner is a member of Sen. Bernie Sanders I-VT merry band of communists, endorsed a Muslim socialist over veteran Democratic Bronx Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who Madman Mamdani had previously promised to back.

It sure seems like establishment Democrats are realizing that if they choose to coddle these communists, as so many have been doing, it won’t protect them from being primaried by progressive lunatics, and quite possibly losing, as Mills did.

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Platner’s backers in the party, many of them the same people who propelled Zohran to success, are circling the wagons around their guy. They say the leaking aide committed a terrible act of betrayal, and with a straight face, suggest Platner is the victim in all this.

There are two problems with this. One is that voters don’t care about internal campaign disputes. Nobody watches that much CSPAN. The second is that, this time, after Democratic Socialists have swallowed so much of the party, the Establishment seems set to strike back.

Lines are being drawn in this battle for the soul of the party of Jefferson and Jackson. This week emerging party star Rep. Ro Khana, D-Calif., will campaign with Platner, and so far, he is standing by his man, despite the latest allegations and near certainty of more dropping shoes.

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Platner also will have the support of communist podcaster Hasan Piker, who increasingly is the leading spokesman for the party. Let's be honest, who do you hear more from these days, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, or Piker?

There are rumors of plots afoot to replace Platner on the ballot by November, perhaps with Mills, but this seems like a pipe dream, an effort to save the seat for sanity that comes a day late and a dollar short.

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Everywhere you look across the country, the far left is in the ascendancy in the Democratic Party. It finally looks like old-school Democrats are noticing, as their own political safety falls into the crosshairs of the Democratic Socialists.

Make no mistake, the communists are just a cycle or two from completely controlling the Democratic Party, if they don’t already. This is bad news for our nation, but sadly, this last-minute effort by the establishment to derail Platner seems doomed.