DNC’s 192-page autopsy sounds like bad therapy. Democrats still have a big problem

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The Democrats have far more than a messaging problem. They have a self-examination problem. On May 21, the Democratic National Committee released 192 pages of proof.

Therapists know that some patients can talk endlessly about their problems without ever confronting what’s keeping them stuck. They can explain fluently why their lives aren’t working: toxic people, unfair systems, bad bosses, childhood wounds.

Sometimes those explanations are valid. But eventually good therapy requires interruption. At some point, I find myself stopping the narrative and asking the harder question: "What role are you playing in why this keeps happening?" Without that confrontation, therapy can quietly become an endless rehearsal of explanation instead of a process of growth.

Reading the Democratic National Committee’s post-election autopsy, I couldn’t help thinking about those patients. The report was supposed to explain why Democrats lost the presidency, Congress and much of the country’s trust. Instead, the rollout itself became psychologically revealing.

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The DNC released the report with a disclaimer printed across every page: "This document reflects the views of the author, not the DNC." And when some conclusions made party leadership uncomfortable — including the finding that Democrats wrongly assumed voters already understood Donald Trump’s weaknesses and that his negatives were "baked in" — party annotators pushed back directly in the margins with comments like "no evidence provided" and "contradicts claims elsewhere in report."

As a therapist, I’ve seen similar dynamics many times. Patients sometimes acknowledge uncomfortable truths while simultaneously arguing with them, qualifying them or trying to explain them away before those truths fully land emotionally. A party commissioning an autopsy and then debating the pathologist in the margins is not necessarily a party ready to hear hard news.

The report catalogs tactical failures, messaging problems and demographic erosion. It acknowledges the party’s growing disconnect from working-class voters, men and large parts of the country. But what it struggles to confront is the broader psychological culture that may have contributed to those failures in the first place.

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Over the last decade, many elite institutions aligned with the Democratic coalition — universities, media organizations, nonprofits and parts of corporate America — have increasingly adopted the language of validation, emotional safety, trauma and harm. Disagreement is often treated less as disagreement and more as evidence of cruelty, insensitivity or moral defect. Emotional discomfort is increasingly framed not as part of democratic life, but as evidence that something harmful has occurred.

That shift matters because political movements, like people, can lose the ability to test reality. In therapy, patients sometimes become so invested in protecting a preferred self-image that criticism itself starts feeling intolerable. Once that happens, self-examination becomes performative rather than transformative. The goal subtly shifts from discovering what is true to protecting what feels emotionally safe.

You can see traces of that mindset throughout the autopsy itself: the discomfort with confrontation, the instinct to soften or qualify uncomfortable conclusions before fully reckoning with them and the difficulty tolerating interpretations that threaten identity or self-concept.

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Modern political institutions now perform self-awareness the way some patients perform insight. They hold listening sessions, release reports and speak the language of reflection while carefully avoiding the more painful possibility that some of their core assumptions may simply be wrong. The performance of introspection gradually replaces introspection itself.

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But good therapy doesn’t simply validate. Good therapy helps people deal with their reality. Patients sometimes arrive in denial. They rationalize failures, externalize blame and construct narratives that protect self-esteem. Growth begins when those defenses are challenged compassionately but directly. In my new book, "Therapy Nation," I argue that many of our institutions — from therapy offices to universities to political movements — have confused validation with growth and self-expression with genuine self-examination. A therapist who reflexively validates everything a patient says may provide temporary emotional relief while reinforcing the very patterns keeping the person stuck.

The DNC autopsy reads similarly: aware enough to recognize problems, but still uncomfortable with fully confronting what those problems might actually reveal.

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The right has its own forms of tribal defensiveness and motivated reasoning, including among some who refuse to reckon honestly with January 6th, where people stormed the U.S. Capitol. But the DNC report offered an unusually vivid example of a broader cultural instinct: the desire to appear introspective while protecting oneself from the full discomfort of genuine self-confrontation.

A real autopsy cuts to the bone. It doesn’t come with a disclaimer. The fact that the DNC’s did may tell us more about the party’s condition than any of its findings. Until Democrats can tolerate the discomfort of genuine self-examination without annotating it into submission, they’ll keep mistaking the performance of self-awareness for the reality of change.