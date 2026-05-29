BROADCAST BIAS: ‘The View’ whines about Giant scandal of NFL player introducing Trump

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The broadcast networks love athletes who use the platform of their stardom for "social justice," but showing support for President Donald Trump is treated like an endorsement of anti-social injustice.

On May 22, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, a 23-year-old athlete from Utah headed into his second season in the NFL, appeared in front of the presidential seal to introduce Trump at a rally in the New York City suburbs for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler. Dart spoke for about 30 seconds.

"What's up, what's up, what's up? Big Blue nation, it's a pleasure to be here! I gotta start this off with a 'Go Big Blue.' I would love if you all would follow me.'' After a few "Go Big Blue" chants, Dart finished: "What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.''

This sounded like a young man who had been asked to introduce a president. He did not claim he was the greatest president of all time, or the Tom Brady of presidents, or anything beyond being honored to do the introduction. But the reaction against it was fierce.

THE VIEW’S JOY BEHAR RAGES AT NEW YORK GIANTS QB JAXSON DART FOR INTRODUCING PRESIDENT TRUMP

During Tuesday, May 26’s episode of "The View" on ABC, the opening announcer framed it: "Political football! The Giant controversy after quarterback Jaxson Dart kicked off a Trump rally."

Joy Behar spoke for the woke: "For somebody to back a guy like Trump whose history of discrimination and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the '70s, DEI attacks and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes. When he's on a team that is 55%-60%, the NFL is that many people, that much percentage of Black people — that is just the definition of stupidity and racist, in my opinion."

Sara Haines claimed, "that's the beauty of America, it's the most liberal belief, that we can have our own beliefs." That’s hilarious, since today’s liberals obviously don’t believe you have a right to support Trump.

ABDUL CARTER DELETES CRITICISM OF TEAMMATE JAXSON DART EVEN AS NEW YORK RADIO HOST SHREDS HIM ON AIR

Haines then added, "there would be consequences — you're the quarterback, which is a central player on that field … A leader, and the majority — it's actually 75% of the New York Giants and NFL as a whole are Black or non-White." You have to be a left-wing Democrat, or you're against the "non-White."

Haines piled on with the idea that ending racial gerrymandering for Congress is a way to "disenfranchise" Blacks: "To not think about the most recent offenses from the ape video, to these voting rights things, which even people who aren't that dialed in are recognizing, ‘wait are you now just going to marginalize and completely disenfranchise.’ To have thought about how that might feel to your team, the ones that are on the field with you. I would have handled it differently."

Then Behar joked that he’s going to be assaulted on the practice field: "Maybe he needs a little extra padding." It sounded like she enjoyed the idea of Dart getting some unnecessary roughness on the field.

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Two years ago, Haines also blasted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after he gave a commencement address at a Catholic college in which he saluted his wife for being a homemaker. Haines claimed Butker was an extremist: "What this man is doing is not just a devout Catholic, this is someone who’s practicing something called the Traditional Latin Mass, which is divergent from the majority of Catholics. It’s compared to being cult-like and extremist like some religions in the Middle East and Asia. So, this is a very extreme religion." She proclaimed, "what I can say to him, as a Christian, is if you're using this to oppress the people or hold them down, you're not walking with Jesus."

He did not claim he was the greatest president of all time, or the Tom Brady of presidents, or anything beyond being honored to do the introduction. But the reaction against it was fierce.

The broadcast network stars demand that athletes be leftist activists, not Trump fans. Sunny Hostin cited it as terrific when boxing great Muhammad Ali refused to fight in Vietnam and Black track stars John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised a Black-gloved fist for "Black Power" during the national anthem at the 1968 Olympics.

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But Dart merely introducing this president is somehow racially offensive: "For a certain community, the Black community, for me, this feels personal, and I think if you’re someone who attacks the community to which I belong, and you support that, that tells me two things. Either one, you agree with his politics, and you agree with biases, or you can be adjacent to it, stomach it, and that means you’re complicit in my view," Hostin said.

Inside the leftist bubble, you have two choices. You must oppose Trump, and oppose him loudly, or you will be accused of being "complicit," like you’re some kind of war criminal for having an opposing view. You can be a "civil rights" hero like Colin "Pig Socks" Kaepernick, or you can be some apparent MAGA villain like Jaxson Dart.