DAVID MARCUS: Democrats own the chaos and racism at New Jersey anti-ICE riots

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After a week of violent clashes outside the Delany Hall Immigration, Customs and Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill finally discovered a semblance of common sense and deployed state police to protect the area.

The scenes outside the facility have been abjectly disgusting, with the very Antifa agitators, who Democratic elected officials stand shoulder to shoulder with, screaming, "Every Cop, Every Fed, Shoot Yourself in the Head," at law enforcement.

An officer was bitten on the arm by one of these leftist lunatics, drawing blood and requiring stitches. Imagine the insanity of being so worked up over politics that you bite people like a toddler.

Meanwhile, there has also been plenty of racism on display with at least two incidents on video in which progressive White women are berating Black men - some cops, some just local workers - as "race traitors" who have "the wrong skin color."

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ALLEGEDLY BITING ICE AGENTS AT NEWARK ANTI-ICE PROTEST

This anti-Black racism on the far left has grown extreme, not just in New Jersey, but last year in Virginia when a supporter of Gov. Abigail Spanberger held a sign telling her opponent, the Black Winsome Earle-Sears, to use a separate water fountain.

These are the people who Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., was marching with, literally under an Antifa flag, when he was pepper sprayed in an altercation with ICE this week. Yet when Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., made an appointment, like a normal human being, he was let in without incident.

These phonies, like Rep. Rob Menendez, whose dad was a famous collector of gold bars as well as a former Garden State senator, currently in jail for bribery, show up and give comfort to these violent anarchist thugs all while lying about the conditions at the detention center.

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Absurd rumors were spread by these Democrats about the horrid food being served to those detained in Newark, and yet when Fox News obtained the monthly menu for the facility, it looked like the offerings one might find on a moderately priced cruise ship.

These so-called protests are not about conditions at Delaney Hall. They are about making a scene, preferably a violent scene, to perpetuate the slanderous lie that ICE is President Donald Trump’s personal Gestapo.

In one of the greatest moments of psychological projection of all time, Sherrill actually had the nerve to claim that it was ICE that wanted to stoke violence.

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"I will not give ICE the pretext to expand operations in our state," Sherrill said. "For that reason, New Jersey law enforcement is today establishing a peaceful, protected, protest zone in the area outside Delaney Hall.

So, if I have this right, according to the governor of New Jersey, ICE agents actually want Antifa lunatics to bite them, to accost them, and to get in the way of them doing their jobs, so they have an excuse to commit violence?

Of course, Sherrill has not a shred of evidence to back up this absurd claim, because it is a ridiculous lie. It doesn’t even make sense.

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Overnight, Friday into Saturday, New Jersey State Police broke up what was becoming a large agitator encampment, complete with the kind of massive tents that hold wedding receptions, a medical tent and thousands of dollars in supplies. But make no mistake, Antifa will be back.

Hopefully, Sherrill and other Democrats will stick to their guns in curbing Antifa’s dangerous antics. Had Gov. Tim Walz had the fortitude to deploy state police in Minnesota, Renee Good and Alex Pretti would likely be alive today.

With the arrival of summer, the scenes at Delaney Hall and across the nation can go one of two ways: Either Democrats get a handle on it and punish violence and law breaking, or we will have another "summer of love," like 2020, full of death and destruction.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR SCREAMS ‘I’LL KILL YOUR WHOLE F- FAMILY’ DAY AFTER DEM GOV PRAISES ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTING’

What would really help is if a major Democratic figure, like former President Barack Obama or New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani, would tell their deranged followers to stop telling cops to blow their brains out or threatening to kill their families, as has also occurred.

But Democrats likely won’t calm things down. They would rather risk the lives of their own supporters and law enforcement than give up the illusion that Trump is a fascist and we are in a great national crisis.

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This weekend will go a long way towards telling the tale. Will Sherill and New Jersey Democrats stick to their guns and quell the maddening crowds, or will they give in to the Antifa madness as so many have before?

Either way, the Democrats own these anarchist agitators and their violence. The only question is whether deep down, they actually support the chaos.