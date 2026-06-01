DAVID MARCUS: 5 blatant lies Democrats are spreading about Delaney Hall and ICE

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Democratic elected officials and far-left agitators have teamed up in the past week to manufacture a chaotic crisis at Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, and it is a conflagration fueled almost entirely by blatant lies.

It began with Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., being pepper sprayed when he decided to spend his Memorial Day marching with Antifa thugs, under their flag, while pretending he just wanted to visit the facility.

Less than two days later, Reps. Jerry Nadler and Dan Goldman, both of New York, simply made appointments and walked right in, but the fire had been lit, and every night since, there have been clashes.

Throughout this time, Democrats and their media allies have had their lying set to fully automatic, and here are the five biggest lies, meant to sow division and spark violence.

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1. The conditions at Delaney Hall are horrible

The first lie, the one that launched this ship of Antifa agitators, is that conditions in Delaney Hall are inhumane, a charge for which the public has yet to see an iota of real evidence. We were told the food was inedible, but when Fox News obtained the menu for the facility, it looked better than the grub at most sleepaway camps.

Several Democratic elected officials have inspected the site now, and if this really is the Garden State variety of the Hanoi Hilton, I think they would have more to say than, "We heard reports of disturbing conditions." The bottom line is that this claim is, thus far, baseless.

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2. ICE wants confrontation

Perhaps the worst of these lies, because it is a direct smear against law enforcement, is the absurd idea, floated by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., that ICE and its agents actually want to be attacked by agitators to use it as a pretext for a larger presence in Newark.

This farcical claim doesn’t make a wooden nickel’s worth of sense. Does Sherrill think these agents want to be bitten? To her minimal credit, given how obvious it is, the governor has now acknowledged that out-of-state agitators are the ones causing mayhem. Now, because of that, Sherrill is taking heat from the left for telling that plain, basic truth.

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3. New Jersey State Police were deployed to protect protesters from ICE

This brings us to our next lie, the fabulist assertion that state police were finally called in to protect the protesters from the ICE agents, not the other way around. This is totally through the looking glass. It is agitators who are invading the space of the agents, goading them with racial slurs, and collecting bricks.

The only thing thus far that has helped to quell the violent nocturnes is the cooperation of state police and ICE. It’s not protesters and state police vs. the feds; it's ICE and troopers versus the violent agitators, which is why the lunatics are now furious with the state police and the governor.

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4.DHS backed down on visitation

In response to having allegedly betrayed Antifa by deploying the state police, Sherrill and several House members, such as Rep. LeMonica McIver, D-N.J., who was arrested at the facility last year, now claim they have won a concession from the Trump administration, because the Department of Homeland Security is reopening visitation for detainees.

What they aren’t mentioning, but what DHS has made clear, is that the only reason visitation was suspended in the first place was because of the violent and unhinged agitators. This is obviously an attempt to save face after needlessly causing a week of chaos.

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5.Delaney Hall is proof ICE must be abolished

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Ultimately, the purpose of all these lies above is to support this one: More and more Democrats insist that ICE must be shut down, and just as in Minnesota, are building a case to simply not enforce our immigration laws at all.

Notice that these Democrats never offer a supposedly more humane way to enforce the democratically enacted federal laws on immigration, and it is increasingly clear that their desire is simply not to enforce them at all.

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Frustrating though it is, it's important that we all pay attention to these lies from the left as they go whizzing by, because in a few years’ time, they will repeat them as absolute fact, and most archived media outlets will back up their prevarications.

If you see one of these lies in the wild, and you will, call it out. Do not let it stand, because that is the only way we can ever get the truth back. It seems likely the Democrats will continue their lying, but there is no reason you have to believe them.

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