Young voters 'fed up' with Biden says New York Times, highlights only 1% ‘strongly approve’ of president

A new report in the New York Times examined the public’s perception of the country’s leadership and detailed just how poorly young Democrats view President Joe Biden.

For the Thursday article, New York Times reporters Maya King and Jonathan Weisman spoke to several young voters to get their opinion on Biden and the nation's current political leadership. As the title of the piece indicated, these voters are "Fed Up" with these "older," "out of touch" leaders.

At the outset of the piece, the reporters featured the opinion of Alexandra Chadwick, who, at the age of 22, voted for Joe Biden "with the singular goal of ousting Donald Trump."

She told the outlet that she saw "Joseph R. Biden Jr. as more of a safeguard than an inspiring political figure, someone who could stave off threats to abortion access, gun control and climate policy." But "as the Supreme Court has eroded federal protections on all three, Ms. Chadwick now sees President Biden and other Democratic leaders as lacking both the imagination and willpower to fight back," the piece stated.

Chadwick asked, "How are you going to accurately lead your country if your mind is still stuck 50, 60 or 70 years ago?"

Chadwick’s testimony is part of the larger "discontent" young people are feeling towards current leadership. King and Weisman stated, "While voters across the spectrum express rising doubts about the country’s political leadership, few groups are as united in their discontent as the young."

Citing the recent New York Times-Siena College poll’s survey of young voters, they wrote, "just 1 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds strongly approve of the way Mr. Biden is handling his job. And 94 percent of Democrats under 30 said they wanted another candidate to run two years from now."

The poor leadership has led these young folks to "feel disengaged and deflated," so much so that "only 32 percent" say they’re "’almost certain’ to vote in November, according to the poll."

The piece briefly described the disconnect between older politicians and young voters, stating, "Those older leaders often talk about upholding institutions and restoring norms, while young voters say they are more interested in results. Many expressed a desire for more sweeping changes like a viable third party and a new crop of younger leaders."

The reporters spoke to 24-year-old Ellis McCarthy, who said she wants an "all brand-new" government. "It feels like whether it’s Biden, whether it’s Trump, no one is stepping in to be a voice for people like me. Laborers are left out to dry," she said.

20-year-old Florida resident Denange Sanchez told the Times that President Biden is "wishy washy." She claimed, "Everyone said we were going to squash this virus. Biden made all those promises. And now nobody is taking the pandemic seriously anymore, but it’s still all around us. It’s so frustrating."

The report explained that "While middle-aged voters consistently identified the economy as a top interest, it is just one of many for younger voters, roughly tied with abortion, the state of American democracy and gun policies." For Democrats who are running "almost solely on the economy," they might have to sacrifice "energizing younger voters."

The piece acknowledged climate change as a concern for younger voters as well. Young California resident Tate Sutter claimed, "Climate plays a big role for me in my politics." He said that Democrats’ refusal to front load that issue is "very frustrating."

Sutter added that Biden "appears out of touch with people my generation."

Another California voter Juan Flores stated that current politicians "don’t really fully understand the scope of what the majority of the American people are going through."