New York Times sounds alarm for Biden: 'Bleak' poll shows 'alarming level of doubt' from Democrats

The New York Times released what it called "bleak" polling for President Biden Monday that showed 64% of Democrats would prefer a new candidate in 2024.

"President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party," New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher wrote, calling the national mood "decidedly dark."

The poll found that just 13% of American voters believe the country is on the right track. "For Mr. Biden, that bleak national outlook has pushed his job approval rating to a perilously low point. Republican opposition is predictably overwhelming, but more than two-thirds of independents also now disapprove of the president’s performance, and nearly half disapprove strongly," Goldmacher reported.

Just 70% of Democrats approve of the job the president is doing, according to the New York Times, "a relatively low figure for a president," he wrote. "Especially heading into the 2022 midterms when Mr. Biden needs to rally Democrats to the polls to maintain control of Congress."

The outlet reported on Saturday that the president's age was becoming an "uncomfortable issue" for the White House.

"In a sign of deep vulnerability and of unease among what is supposed to be his political base, only 26 percent of Democratic voters said the party should renominate him in 2024," the report said.

The polling highlights particular frustration among younger voters, showing 94% of Democrats under the age of 30 would prefer a different nominee.

"I’m just going to come out and say it: I want younger blood," 38-year-old preschool teacher Nicole Farrier told the outlet. "I am so tired of all old people running our country. I don’t want someone knocking on death’s door."

The New York Times reported that its poll showed a "vast disconnect" between the president's ongoing praise of the economy, despite record high gas prices and inflation, and the voters.

"One glimmer of good news for Mr. Biden is that the survey showed him with a narrow edge in a hypothetical rematch in 2024 with former President Donald J. Trump: 44 percent to 41 percent," Goldmacher wrote.

The poll found that 92% of Democrats would still vote Biden if they're presented with a Trump-Biden choice in 2024.

One independent voter told the outlet that while he understood the president has a tough job, "he wasn't prepared to do the job."

The White House has said that Biden is running in 2024, despite the ongoing calls from members of his own party.

"The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in June. "His answer has been pretty simple, which is, yes, he's running for reelection. I can't say more than that."