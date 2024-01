Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Author Chris Whipple said Wednesday that President Biden is in trouble with young voters who are increasingly concerned about Biden's support for Israel in the war with Hamas.

"Gaza is just a real problem," Whipple said on CNN Wednesday, adding that his son told him that the war is the "only thing" that people under 30 are talking about.

"This could reach LBJ in 1968 proportions if the White House isn’t careful about it because it’s really a big issue," the author said, referencing the year when former President Lyndon B. Johnson announced that he wouldn't run again in a decision that shocked voters.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S STRATEGY OF RELYING ON YOUNG VOTERS 'NOW IN RUINS,' WARNS LIBERAL COLUMNIST

"I think that Biden having had Israel’s back on October 7, he’s in a perfect position to now say enough," he continued, and "to publicly denounce the near indiscriminate shelling of Gaza."

"That's going to be key for him," said Whipple, who's published a book this year about the Biden White House.

Biden's support among young people has been diminishing, according to multiple polls.

Forty-one percent of respondents under 30 said they'd vote for former President Trump in the 2024 general election while 28% said they'd vote for Biden, 14% said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 7% for Jill Stein, and 5% for Cornel West, a Fox News survey found in December.

YOUNGER VOTERS HELP BOOST TRUMP’S EDGE OVER BIDEN IN LATEST FOX SURVEY

A number of political experts have also warned Biden of his diminishing support among young people.

New York Times political analyst Nate Cohn broke down the numbers on Biden's low approval rating within his own party in November.

"Mr. Biden has just a 76-20 lead among young voters either registered as Democrats or who have previously voted in a Democratic primary," he wrote. "It’s just a 69-24 lead among young nonwhite Democrats. The dissent exists among self-identified Democrats, Democratic-leaners, Biden ’20 voters, and so on."

But the divide between Biden and young Democrats is especially apparent within the White House itself, where interns and young staffers have launched media-based pressure campaigns to embarrass Biden over the Israel-Hamas war.

Interns at the White House have urged Biden to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to a letter first shared with NBC News and supported by more than 40 interns who work in the White House and other executive agencies, the outlet reported. Biden has also faced criticism from within the Democratic Party by leftist "Squad" members and other politicians for not doing enough to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

