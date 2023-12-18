Fox News Poll: Trump dominating Biden among voters under 30

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Biden among young voters by a 13-point margin, according to the latest Fox News Poll.

Forty-one percent of respondents under 30 said they'd vote for Trump, 77, in the 2024 general election while 28% said they'd vote for Biden, 81. Those under 45 years old also favored Trump, with 41% saying they'd vote for Trump versus 31% who'd cast their vote for Biden.

Trump is also more popular among women voters at 41% to 34% for Biden, according to the poll, which interviewed 1,007 registered voters randomly selected between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.

The polling results come as the Trump campaign is targeting young voters and widening its support among GOP voters. On Saturday, Trump made a stop at the University of New Hampshire and railed against Biden's economy and the migrant crisis at the southern border.

According to a USA Today report that interviewed Republican and Democrat college students outside the rally, some young voters agreed that Biden's handling of the economy and foreign affairs were critical issues heading into the 2024 election.

Trump keeps gaining ground in the Republican presidential nomination contest as fewer than one third of GOP primary voters now back all his rivals combined, the survey also found.

Trump's support stands at 69% in the primary race. That's up seven points since November and 26 points since February.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis receives 12% support (down 1 point since November), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley gets 9% (-1), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 5% (-2), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2% (-1) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson with 1% (steady).

In hypothetical general election matchups against Biden , Haley is ahead by six points, Trump is up by four (though neither advantage is statistically significant) while DeSantis and Biden are tied. As recently as August, Biden was narrowly ahead of all three of them.

The Fox News Poll, conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters, and plus or minus 4.5 points for Democrat primary voters and 5 points for Republican primary voters.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.