A select group of Yale faculty members are banding together and encouraging others to join them in a mission to advocate for free expression by "rededicating" the Ivy League institution to its "fundamental mission."

The "Faculty for Yale" initiative, according to its webpage, consists of faculty from across the university who share the common goal of restoring Yale's mission to "preserve, produce, and transmit knowledge."

"Yale faculty are the custodians of a system of values that is under challenge from several quarters. Reaffirming Yale’s central mission is the key to grasping the nature and magnitude of this challenge and to understanding why important changes of emphasis and direction are needed to meet it," the site says.

"Some of these changes pertain to the freedom of academic expression; others do not. But all are motivated by the perception that Yale today appears to be struggling to meet its most important responsibilities as an academic institution in a clear and consistent way."

The development comes as free speech concerns remain prevalent on campuses across the U.S., particularly as a slew of hot-button issues – the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the 2024 presidential election and even more internal discussions about DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives or courses rooted in critical race theory – have taken center stage in media coverage.

Just months ago, the House of Representatives' education committee unveiled a report detailing examples of free speech infringement on college campuses, sounding the alarm over alleged partisanship and political activism through methods including shout-downs, cancellations and rescinded invitations for guest speakers.

It also follows in the footsteps of faculty members at other major academic institutions who have advocated for similar issues, including Princeton, Dartmouth, the University of Chicago and the University of Austin.

"Faculty for Yale," according to its list of commitments, seeks to acknowledge distinctions between teaching and activism, facilitate more opportunities for open engagement and expression and encourage "institutional neutrality."

The list also expresses commitment to a "tolerant and broad-minded campus ethos and culture" and urges commitment to greater transparency.

"One important corollary is that Yale as an institution should not prescribe any moral or political positions as institutional orthodoxy or treat the failure to endorse such a position as grounds for sanction or exclusion, whether formal or informal," the webpage reads.

"Doing so thins our collective knowledge and experience and diminishes the truth-seeking enterprise in which we are all engaged."

Yale Daily News, an independent student newspaper, reported Monday that over 100 professors have signed on to support "Faculty for Yale."

Fox News Digital reached out to Yale University for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply.