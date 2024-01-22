Pro-DEI Yale Law School dean reportedly being considered to become university president: 'Worst choice'

Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken is now reportedly one of the top candidates to take over as Yale's president despite a series of scandals, according to a recent report.

"She would be the worst choice out of all the current faculty," one student told the The Washington Free Beacon. "Her handling of campus politics has been abysmal."

The news comes after current Yale President Peter Salovey announced he would step down after the academic year.

YALE STUDENTS DITCH FIRST DAY OF SPRING CLASSES FOR ‘THERE IS NO BACK TO SCHOOL IN GAZA’ WALKOUT: REPORT

Gerken has faced a series of controversies throughout her career, including when her chief of staff, Debra Kroszner, told Jewish students to seek counseling after Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, the Free Beacon reported.

"I understand these are deeply challenging times," Kroszner wrote in an email to a Jewish student who had been "personally targeted on a large listserv where some students were endorsing terrorism and blaming Israel for Hamas’s actions," per the outlet.

Gerken has also championed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies at Yale Law School.

"In July 2020, two months after the death of George Floyd, she sent out a school-wide email with the subject line, ‘Yale Law School’s Commitment to Anti-Racism,’" according to the Beacon.

"We recognize that our colleagues of color, particularly our Black colleagues, have long done more than their share of the unrecognized work of citizenship in combating racism and racial oppression," Gerken wrote at the time.

YALE REMOVES, THEN QUICKLY REINSTATES 'ISRAELI' COUSCOUS SALAD IN DINING HALL AFTER JEWISH STUDENT PUSHBACK

The report continued: "The email announced the creation of new centers on ‘health equity’ and ‘environmental justice’; pledged to appoint a diversity specialist to every office in the law school; committed to bringing a million books to prisons across the country and creating ‘opportunities for incarcerated people to interact with authors and the literary community'; [and] said that a course on critical race theory would be offered every year; and promised to ‘diversify the iconography of the Law School through portraits, photographs, and art."

Gerken, however, has "refused to display a painting of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas," one of the school's most famous alumni. Instead, a "portrait of Justice Sonia Sotomayor adorns the law school’s largest classroom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yale Law School did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.