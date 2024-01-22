Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Pro-DEI Yale Law School dean reportedly being considered to become university president: 'Worst choice'

Gerken has faced controversies throughout her career related to antisemitism and DEI

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
The editor-in-chief of college newspaper warns anti-Semitic sentiment is not unique to schools like Harvard and Yale Video

The editor-in-chief of college newspaper warns anti-Semitic sentiment is not unique to schools like Harvard and Yale

Matthew Giffin, the former editor-in-chief of the Middle Tennessee State University school paper, discussed the implications stories like his have on free speech on college campuses across the country, even in ‘deep-red’ Tennessee. 

Read this article for free!
Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account!
Please enter a valid email address.

Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken is now reportedly one of the top candidates to take over as Yale's president despite a series of scandals, according to a recent report

"She would be the worst choice out of all the current faculty," one student told the The Washington Free Beacon. "Her handling of campus politics has been abysmal."

The news comes after current Yale President Peter Salovey announced he would step down after the academic year. 

YALE STUDENTS DITCH FIRST DAY OF SPRING CLASSES FOR ‘THERE IS NO BACK TO SCHOOL IN GAZA’ WALKOUT: REPORT

Yale University

Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken is now reportedly one of the top candidates to take over as Yale's president despite a series of scandals, according to a recent report.  (Left: Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Center: (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Gerken has faced a series of controversies throughout her career, including when her chief of staff, Debra Kroszner, told Jewish students to seek counseling after Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, the Free Beacon reported. 

"I understand these are deeply challenging times," Kroszner wrote in an email to a Jewish student who had been "personally targeted on a large listserv where some students were endorsing terrorism and blaming Israel for Hamas’s actions," per the outlet. 

Gerken has also championed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies at Yale Law School. 

"In July 2020, two months after the death of George Floyd, she sent out a school-wide email with the subject line, ‘Yale Law School’s Commitment to Anti-Racism,’" according to the Beacon.

"We recognize that our colleagues of color, particularly our Black colleagues, have long done more than their share of the unrecognized work of citizenship in combating racism and racial oppression," Gerken wrote at the time. 

YALE REMOVES, THEN QUICKLY REINSTATES 'ISRAELI' COUSCOUS SALAD IN DINING HALL AFTER JEWISH STUDENT PUSHBACK

Yale University

Gerken has faced a series of controversies throughout her career, including when her chief of staff, Debra Kroszner, told Jewish students to seek counseling after Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, The Free Beacon reported.  (Adobe Stock )

The report continued: "The email announced the creation of new centers on ‘health equity’ and ‘environmental justice’; pledged to appoint a diversity specialist to every office in the law school; committed to bringing a million books to prisons across the country and creating ‘opportunities for incarcerated people to interact with authors and the literary community'; [and] said that a course on critical race theory would be offered every year; and promised to ‘diversify the iconography of the Law School through portraits, photographs, and art." 

Gerken, however, has "refused to display a painting of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas," one of the school's most famous alumni. Instead, a "portrait of Justice Sonia Sotomayor adorns the law school’s largest classroom." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yale Law School did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.