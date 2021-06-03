Yahoo News reporter asks Psaki for 'update' on White House cat at briefing

One of the pressing questions that was asked at the White House briefing on Thursday was an "update" on whether or not a cat would be joining President Biden's family.

After the Biden team previously teased that a feline would be joining the Biden family's German Shepherds, Yahoo News correspondent Brittany Shepherd attempted to seek the important answers.

"Any update on the White House cat?" Shepherd asked. "Is that something that's still happening here? "Our readers are asking us a lot."

"I bet," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded. "I've been joking, although maybe it might be true, that we're waiting for a bad news day for that to come out. If you see a tail wagging coming out of the briefing room, you'll know something bad is about to happen."

Psaki added, "I don't have any update on the cat."

The reporter shared the news on Twitter and stated that she asked the question on behalf of Bloomberg News reporter Josh Wingrove.

White House reporters have been criticized for having a reputation of asking gentler questions to the Biden administration compared to the Trump administration.

Following Biden's inauguration, multiple reporters asked Psaki whether the president would change the color scheme of Air Force One. In March, Psaki was previously asked about the cat by another reporter during a White House briefing.

In their first few weeks in office, the Biden White House was accused of screening reporters' questions prior to briefings.