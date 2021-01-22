Reporters repeatedly ask Psaki whether Biden will change Trump's Air Force One color scheme

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing economic crisis, and a looming impeachment trial on Capitol Hill, reporters are asking the White House the important questions of the day -- like whether President Biden will change the color scheme of Air Force One.

On Wednesday evening, hours after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president, White House press secretary Jen Psaki conducted the new administration's first press briefing.

One of the questions that raised eyebrows came from Daily Mail senior political reporter Nikki Schwab, who was compelled to make a "lighter" inquiry after asking about whether the Biden administration would enact a "death penalty moratorium."

"Will he keep Donald Trump’s Air Force One color scheme change?" Schwab asked.

"This is such a good question," Psaki reacted. "I have not had the opportunity to dig into that today given the number of executive actions, orders, the inauguration, a few things happening. I will venture to get you an answer on that and maybe we can talk about it in here tomorrow."

On Friday, the subject was resurfaced by Bloomberg News White House correspondent Justin Sink.

"I have a question on COVID but I wanted to start off with some housekeeping from questions you had earlier in the week that you said you might circle back on," Sink began.

"The plane?" Psaki joked.

"Sure, we can start there," Sink chuckled while also apparently taking her joke seriously.

"OK," Psaki playfully shrugged, appearing to be in disbelief that she was being asked about the Air Force One color scheme for the second time in fewer than 48 hours. "On the plane, we are certainly aware of the White House military unit's proposal that was submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One."

"I can confirm for you here that the president has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the house or any article of anything. So no one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that topic, but certainly, we're aware of the proposal and if there are any updates, we're happy to provide them to you," Psaki added.

Sink then moved on to a question he admitted was a bit more "substantive."

The Daily Mail and Bloomberg News did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment about whether they believe that the Air Force One color scheme is an important subject to ask the White House about in the first days of the Biden Administration.