WSJ editor-in-chief shares update on detained reporter, calls Russia's actions an 'assault on the free press'

The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief condemned the detainment of American reporter Evan Gershkovich, but shared she is "reassured" by reports he is not being mistreated.

Emma Tucker said the WSJ has heard unverified reports from a Russian government group that has allegedly been to the Lefortovo prison and has reportedly seen Gershkovich.

"We're cautiously reassured by their reports, which are that he's well, he's joking, he's eating. He's not being mistreated. But.... we can't verify these reports. What we really want is to have our own eyes on Evan so that we can report back to his family that he's okay and he's not being mistreated," she explained Monday on "Special Report."

"We're hoping that our lawyer will be allowed in to see him tomorrow, that we've appointed there in Moscow. So until such time that we actually have our own confirmation, we're still, you know, obviously very worried for him."

Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent, was detained last week by Russia’s security service, the FSB, on allegations of spying.

News organizations have collectively called for his immediate release and President Biden over the weekend urged the Kremlin to release the journalist but noted there is a "process" in doing so.

Tucker added that she has spoken with Gershkovich’s family about their son’s detainment saying they are on an "emotional rollercoaster." "The thing they're finding hardest of all is not being able to get a message to him, not being able to hear any messages from him."

The Biden administration has been in contact with the news outlet, according to Tucker, who shared officials have been supportive and "swung behind" the WSJ.

"They've been very good. We're hoping we're optimistic that they are moving towards labeling Evan as wrongfully detained . I think when that happens, then you get an official recognition that the charges against him are bogus. And then I think the government machinery will go up a notch," she told host Bret Baier.

The WSJ editor-in-chief added that this detainment was "an assault on the free press" and something "we should all be very concerned about."

"This is a reporter who had a visa. He was accredited by the Russian government….the Russian foreign ministry had accredited him. He had the official paperwork. And yet, you know, he was out there doing his job. He was on a typical reporting mission, and he was straightforwardly grabbed from the street. And that is simply unacceptable," Tucker stated. " It's you know, it's an assault on the free press and it's something that we should all be very concerned about."