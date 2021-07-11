Woodson: 'Character' is what propels people from 'poverty to prosperity'

Founder of The Woodson Center and civil rights activist Bob Woodson joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday to speak out against those that are "profiting from the deaths of Blacks" in inner cities communities.

"There have been models of moral and spiritual excellence where people in these communities are applying old values to a new vision…but they were in isolation," Woodson told Fox News host Mark Levin. "We need to embrace what they have done. We need to talk about it. We need to do movies about it. We must promote examples. People want to see a sermon. They don't want to hear any more about sermons. And so if you want to convince people of the righteousness of your cause, of the soundness of the virtues and values of the nation, then we must do as Jesus did, and that is healed in the presence of people and didn't say a doubt to doubters. 'Go back and report what you've seen.'"

Woodson shared his outlook on how people can uplift themselves from poverty to prosperity.

"The Woodson Center has enough models on the ground of moral and spiritual excellence that exemplifies what Chuck Swindoll wrote about… He said, ‘I am convinced that life is 10 percent of what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it.’ We are in charge of our attitude," he said. "It is more important than the past, than education, than circumstances, than failure, than success, than any of the thing that people would say or do about this. In other words, it is character that is, it represents the principal means by which people excel and move from poverty to prosperity."

Woodson blasted those who keep telling Black people they are oppressed and are powerless to change their life.

"It is that foundation that has caused people to propel and move from poverty to prosperity. And so we must elevate them and make them the spokesperson against these naysayers who are profiting from the death of Blacks in these cities and their despair. These are profits of despair," he concluded.